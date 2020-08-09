If nothing else, this pandemic has caused a good many of us to slow down a bit and, really, what choice did we have?
Eating out came to a near standstill and joining friends for dinner, drinks and live music hit a COVID wall. Heck, many of us couldn’t even visit extended family. Or head to some destination as a get-away for fear we’d contract the virus in a hot spot hotel.
Routines became anything but and we have had to turn our attention elsewhere to occupy our time. For some, it has become binge-watching series on Netflix or pick up, maybe even return to a favorite hobby. For others, this has been an opportunity to delve into some reading.
If you’re a follower of columnist Tom Poland, carried in this paper most Mondays, then you know he’s got a conversational approach to his writing. Reading Tom you can almost imagine sitting on a porch, sipping on a tea or lemonade and listening to his stories.
You might want to get a copy of Tom’s book, “The Last Sunday Drive,” published by Arcadia Publishing and The History Press. It’s the perfect reading material for these lazy summer days and evenings. It’s the perfect book for escaping the pandemic and traveling to another day and time.
For some of you, it will be a nostalgic read. You’ll probably long for those days as much as Tom does. Other readers who might not be so young as to remember a Pepsi thermometer on the outside wall of a country store would do well to read Tom’s book. It’s a leisurely history lesson that will give them perspective.
Their hardships during the pandemic are minuscule compared to the days when ceiling fans and floor fans were a Southern home’s only source of relief from sizzling summers with no breezes. They can hibernate during the pandemic while remaining social creatures, all thanks to FaceTime and other technological wonders that allow us to gather in large groups virtually.
They can play video games by themselves or with others who are next door or somewhere around the globe.
But reading “The Last Sunday Drive” isn’t another generation’s way of saying “See, you don’t have it so bad after all.” It is, as already said, a bit of history told in a conversational manner that, in and of itself, will likely build an appreciation for today’s advances among some and bring a nostalgic tear to the eyes of others who experienced even a small slice of his chapters.
As we yet wind down this pandemic road, I commend Tom’s book to you. It’s still summer, we’re still slowed a good bit.
And maybe you too will be inspired to load the family into the car and take a leisurely Sunday drive and grow to appreciate the simpler things in life. Gather a new perspective on that ramshackle structure along a country road and remember that at one time men gathered outside, played checkers, talked politics, smoked Chesterfields and simply enjoyed life and each other’s company. Along with a Pepsi and a Moon pie. You too might find yourself longing for the vanishing traditions of the South.