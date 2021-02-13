Paul Crutcher will probably hit the road and come up from beachy Florida to punch me for saying this, but I just don’t put a whole lot of stock in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame any longer.
Sure, there are plenty of inductees I’d agree deserve the accolade just as I think there are plenty who have likely been bypassed and overlooked for too long. It seems the whole thing is a bit like when every player on every rec league team gets a participation medal or trophy.
Aside from actually being rock artists, nominees — individuals or bands — have few requirements to be considered. Just as nominees for some Hall of Fame status must have been dead a certain number of years, rock artists need only have released their first commercial recording a minimum of 25 years before the year they are nominated.
Think about it, especially if you’re a Boomer. Or older. Consider old rockers such as Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. They’ve nearly spanned 100 years and qualify for multiple nominations.
Something also strikes me as rather eerie about the process. It’s as if some nominees are on the list because — well, because they very well might not be around for the next year’s selection and election process.
The popularity contest is also reminiscent of “American Idol” and shows like it. Rather than a so-called panel of experts doing all the voting, they let the public vote. True, we have our favorite artists, but it just seems to lose some authenticity for me because it’s a combo popularity contest and a somewhat legit process.
Still, it seems, eventually everyone gets a medal.
This year’s list includes some I’d argue should have long ago been nominated and chosen. Kate Bush and Todd Rundgren rank right up there in my book. And in my album collection. Carole King? Absolutely.
But that takes this back to the popularity contest now, isn’t it? And if I think so highly of them, then I’ll jump on the computer and cast my votes, right?
Maybe. But it doesn’t really matter so much to me and likely not so much to them, either. Artists such as Kate and Todd are just that. They’re artists who already know that among their fans, they already have Hall of Fame status, whether right here in Greenwood, South Carolina or in Cleveland, Ohio.