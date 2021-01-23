Asking for a full pardon up front.
No, not the same kind that Steve Bannon and Lil Wayne got from outgoing President Trump this past week. Just a plain ole pardon from y’all for some ramblin’ thoughts.
At the IJ, we know that when you point a finger there are always three pointed right back at yourself. Well, unless you’re missing a digit or two. But you get the idea.
In the busyness that comes with cranking out a newspaper every day, we know a thing or two because we’ve seen a thing or two (cue the Farmers Insurance theme here) when it comes to typos.
Had to laugh right along with folks in the wonderful town of Ninety Six on Friday when an innocuous enough Facebook post was shared by the town.
There, against a lovely purple background, were the words “A beautiful Spring-like day in store for 86! High in the 50’s. ENJOY!”
I had to wonder if the town had entered into one of those post-holiday weight-loss programs. Or perhaps it figured out the town is more like 86 miles from a trading post near Keowee.
Whoever hit the wrong key, no worries. I was laughing with you, not at you. I and others no doubt appreciated the chuckle. And no need to run out and adjust the fountain rocks to make the “9” an “8.”
How fortunate, indeedDid you watch the fanfare on Wednesday as President Trump bid farewell and President-elect Biden was sworn in? It was quite a day, no matter which side you were on.
TV reporting switched between the scene of Marine One on the White House lawn awaiting the president and first lady and the gathering at Joint Base Andrews, where they were to board Air Force One and head to Florida.
As one reporter noted at the air base, music was blaring so loudly that it nearly drowned her words out. That was true. In fact, one song in particular caught my attention. It was CCR’s “Fortunate Son.” Know it?
Maybe it wasn’t on President Trump’s personal playlist, but maybe it was. Maybe he thinks the lyrics are presidential. After all, there’s this bit:
”Some folks are born made to wave the flag
They’re red, white and blue
And when the band plays ‘Hail to the Chief’...”
But that’s followed up by this line:
‘They point the cannon at you, Lord’
Not the best image if you’re the president, is it?
And then there is this:
”Some folks are born silver spoon in hand
Lord, don’t they help themselves, yeah
But when the taxman comes to the door
The house look a like a rummage sale
It ain’t me, it ain’t me
I ain’t no millionaire’s son, no, no
It ain’t me, it ain’t me
I ain’t no fortunate one”
No millionaire’s son? No fortunate one? The taxman?
All that was lacking was mention of a fortunate son having bone spurs. Perhaps someone should have reviewed that playlist. They might have realized that it’s John Fogerty’s Vietnam-era anti-war song, a song about how them that’s got were able to protect themselves or their sons from heading off to war.
Attire and voicesBack to the inauguration, how about the singing? C’mon, man! That was some good stuff. Well, even Garth Brooks was OK, if not a bit out of step with inaugural decorum as he bounded all over the place after singing “Amazing Grace.”
But if you closed your eyes and ignored the outfit, you cannot deny that Lady Gaga really nailed it with her rendition of the national anthem. Just be glad it was a vegan dress. Or, at least, meatless.
Jennifer Lopez built a beautiful bridge as she tied together “This Land Is Your Land” and “America, the Beautiful.”
I wonder if 45 and the Mrs. caught that after landing in Florida. If not, they missed some really good singing. But more than that, I really hope they have seen Amanda Gorman’s recitation of her poem, “The Hill We Climb.”
Really, President Trump skipped out on some rather good inaugural entertainment. Of course, had he been there and had he known Gorman used to have a speech impediment, he might have mocked her.
It’s just an opinionIn case you missed it, we published a letter from a reader on Friday that in essence said we should keep our opinions to ourselves. That seemed odd, considering that opinions are to newspapers what jelly is to peanut butter. Or something like that.
Then I realized what was being said. Had the newspaper’s opinion been one with which the reader agreed, all would have been fine and we’d not have been told to keep our opinions to ourselves.
And by now, I’m sure a few folks have switched seats.
If you don’t get the meaning behind that, please read “Our View.”
PS: Columnist Tom Poland ain’t the only 1970s era guy who likes to sport a Greek fisherman’s cap.