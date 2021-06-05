If the woman who left me a profanity-laced call a few years back is still reading this, which is highly doubtful, here’s her warning: Turn the page, since you think all I write about is my parents and children.
While I have put family in here before, her statement is not entirely true. I will, however, confess here and now that this one is family related. Oh, and it’s family friendly in that it does not contain the words she used in her voicemail, which I still have and play every so often just for fun. Stop by and I can play you a treasure trove of love messages that are PG-13.
Anyway, as you all should know, Sunday is a special day. Yes, it marks the 77th anniversary of what we call D-Day, the day troops braved the shores of Normandy, their mission essentially spelling the end to World War II.
As the son of a career Marine, I fully appreciate the significance of that date and, more important, what those who sacrificed their lives on the beaches did to reshape the history of the world.
But Sunday holds a more personal significance for us as parents. It was just after midnight on the 42nd anniversary of D-Day that our firstborn arrived. For far too long, and occasionally still, we call her D-Day.
Shelley turns 35 tomorrow and, yes, I know you shouldn’t reveal a woman’s age. Call it parental privilege. You other parents who decided to keep reading this know what it’s like. Weren’t we 35 only a few years ago?
She might be embarrassed that she became the topic of a column once again, but a little Dad (and Mom) pride shouldn’t be too embarrassing.
Well, unless I bring up how a former neighbor used to call her Top Knot because her mom, Wendy, would pull her hair up in the middle and put an elastic bottom around it. To me, it looked like a fountain; to him, a top knot.
Or if I bring up the time she tossed her meal on me as I held her facing me while standing on my lap. That was a special Father’s Day.
Or about the time she grabbed my beer before I could do anything about it and took a decent gulp. It’s OK, DSS. I think the statute of limitations has run out. Besides, that was in North Carolina. Funny thing is, she doesn’t care for beer at all, so maybe that was a good thing? Did I mention she was 2 at the time?
Or ... Oh, never mind. Parents have plenty of stories they can share.
What I really want to share is how proud her mother and I are of her. She has developed into a wonderful woman, excellent wife and phenomenal mother.
We might wonder where the years went, but we relish where those years have brought us. We are grateful that she and her family are here in Greenwood, affording us many opportunities to gather.
Did I mention the grandchildren? Yeah. She — and Stephan — blessed us with three uniquely wonderful grandchildren.
In addition to being Mom and Dad to Shelley, we have the pleasure of being GiGi and Lil Papa to three fantastic kids.
Thanks, Shelley, for being you. And happy birthday, Top Knot. That’s from Clay.