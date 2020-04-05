Yes, for the newspaper’s opinion I’ve written — even again today — to urge our fine Southern gentleman of a guvna to take the gloves off and get tougher with us independent cusses who just won’t abide by the wisdom of social distancing and hand-washing.
Issue the dang stay-at-home order. Now, please. Quit taking these little steps leading up to what you probably know should be done so we can lessen the likelihood of joining that two-week spike President Trump noted Tuesday.
That said, nothing really prepared me for what came of the guvna’s Tuesday presser from Columbia. Really, nothing prepared me too well for Tuesday at all.
I had accepted the fact that this birthday was going to be uneventful. It wasn’t one of those milestone birthdays — at least not until someone reminded me it’s the magic age of retirement. There’s much to be done these days and, frankly, working from home makes it hard to plan for much else. So I wasn’t worried that there would be no formal celebration.
Sure, I had figured on getting some new clothes at Belk, in preparation for spring and the coronavirus-work-from-home weight gain. Instead of a clerk telling me how much I saved by buying one pair of pants and getting three for free, I saved the sum total. Because Belk is closed. Wendy had planned for us to do a rare out-of-town birthday dinner. Just think how much we saved by not going to Halls Chophouse in Greenville. And even if they’re doing take-out or curbside, that wouldn’t cut it.
But back to the guvna’s executive order Tuesday and the short list of nonessential businesses he ordered closed.
I was hoping to get a haircut and knew I would likely need to do so soon because, you know, I’m advocating for and expecting a stay-at-home order any minute. But it’s hard to get these pesky tasks done during a normal workweek, much less during a pandemic. The haircut would have been appropriate in advance of the fine dining experience at Halls, with or without the new duds from Belk. Regardless, a haircut is needed. Or so I thought. Now I’m thinking I’ll let it grow out.
And so much for getting my nails done and the massage I hoped to treat myself to as a birthday gift. Bowling on Saturday? Out. Haven’t bowled in years, but figured at this age it might be one of the safest contact sports I could revisit. Yes, contact sport. Ever witness what happens when you don’t release the ball in a full-on “gonna get a strike” swing?
It also appears there’s no trip to that adult venue in the near future. What were you thinking? Get your mind outta the gutter. I meant the tattoo parlor.
On top of all that, now the guvna expanded the list of nonessentials — as he should — and we will all likely have to forego getting all sorts of other things we did not want or really need.
Knowing you can’t makes it harder, doesn’t it?