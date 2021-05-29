It’s probably a dangerous thing to do, but I’ll wade a little into words. That’s words, not woods.
This is not someone living in a glass house about to throw stones, although I fully expect to hear something along those lines from some people.
Full disclosure: We make mistakes in this business. You see, in less than 24 hours our business cranks out the equivalent of a fresh novel on a daily basis. That’s ads, classified line ads, obituaries and stories combined. For some perspective, it helps to understand that your average novel goes through a host of editing stages before it is published. And even at that, many of them still contain typos and grammatical errors.
To keep me in check and help me recognize that mistakes will get through, a fellow journalist at my first newspaper job gave me a sign that simply reads “We never make mistrakes.”
Typos and grammatical errors are not where I’m wading, however. I dislike those. I wince when they get through. And I truly admire people Jean “Miss Chicken” Park for her eagle eye. She finds the errors faster than any proofreader I’ve known. Of course, proofreaders are as prevalent as elevator operators these days. We — that’s the writers themselves, we editors and, when they have time, page designers — are the proofreaders. But we are also the ones answering calls and emails, reading more copy — that’s newspaperspeak for words that somehow make up stories — than anyone should in a day’s time. All under rather stringent deadlines in order to get the paper to you, the reader.
Now if that sounds like a bunch of excuses for errors ... Come to think of it, it does sound like a bunch of excuses. But it’s not so much excuses as it is a little perspective on the reality newspapers face.
OK, enough about the typos already. And the occasional grammatical gaffes. They are occasional, right?
This is about word choices. More pointedly, it’s about word choices for which I have a disdain. Like that? I was going to write “it’s about word choices I have a disdain for,” but figured someone would gig me for the “for” hanging off the end there.
Here we go:
Held. Now if you’re writing about a book you held in your hands, that’s fine with me. If referring to a cup of coffee you held in your hand, that’s fine too. But a meeting? No way. You don’t hold events. Some meetings contain some mighty meaty material, but they’d be tough to hold in your arms, much less in your hand. Have a meeting; don’t hold one.
Pronounced dead. Sorry, Sonny Cox and all ye coroners of the Lakelands, but that just sounds wrong. Pronouncements, I do believe, made their way from our royal English heritage and have lingered as long as our bizarre fascination with all things royal.
The minister pronounces the bride and groom “husband and wife.” Why? He already pronounced their names during the ceremony. How about “declare” instead?
But back to the coroners and their propensity for pronouncing people dead. And yes, it sometimes slips into our writing. Dang it. Just say the person died at the scene. No need for pronouncements. It’s certainly not a happy occasion like a wedding. OK, sometimes those aren’t so happy, either, but you get the point.
Member of the public. Please, no. That’s reminiscent of those Members Only jackets. What the heck was that about? And yes, I did own one. Years ago. At least it wasn’t emblazoned on the jacket the way Tommy Hilfiger’s name covers his clothing. Pray tell, what are non-members of the public? Which carries the higher standing? The member of the public or the non-member? Membership usually gives an air of privilege, like having a country club membership, but I dare say there are more members of the public than non-members so I’m guessing the non-members have greater status. Just say or write “the public.” No membership required.
General public. This falls into the same category as members of the public. Who makes up the general public? Are they categorized that way on the basis of socio-economic standing? Jobs and careers? Is there a major public? Colonel public? If there is a general public, here again, it stands to reason that there must be a non-general public. And here again, who the heck are they? How do you pick them out in a crowd?
Enough. I pronounce my general pronouncements on certain phraseology now dead. For now.