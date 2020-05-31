Topiaries. Wine walk. Arts and crafts.
Despite what Chamber CEO Angelle LaBorde thinks, I truly do appreciate the SC Festival of Flowers. OK, I never got into the medical symposium, I would feel out of place if I were to attend the ladies luncheon and, while I do appreciate flowers I might do a bit better diagraming a sentence than trying to grow a flower garden. Forget about bridge. I’d blurt out “one no trump” and people would think I’m being political.
My physique clearly shows that at best I’ll be on the sidelines to watch a bike go by than be riding one. Same with kayaking. I equate my camera skills with my ability to use a gun: point and shoot, see what you get. So no photo competition for me. My art skills consist of hanging photos, paintings and prints. The Kidsfest is great. If we are taking the grandchildren.
So, basically for me it’s the topiaries, wine walk and beer garden that make up the SC Festival of Flowers, which turns 53 this year. I had to get that out there now because Angelle is leaving us after 14 years of leading the Greenwood Chamber to do much the same work in Lexington. Gone now is my opportunity to be on the board and, certainly after the intro to the column, gone now is my shot at being FoF chairman.
But I said all that because while Angelle ribs me about my love for the Festival of Discovery and Greenwood Blues Cruise, I’m just as disappointed as anyone that both festivals are being shoved down the line to the fall.
It’s not just that these events bring money into the city and county coffers. They do, but that’s not the be all, end all. These events — again, Festival of Flowers is a perennial that turns 53 this year and the Festival of Discovery is celebrating its 20th — are an important part of the makeup of our community.
You see, it takes all sorts of people to pull these events off. Some of those people are paid to make these events happen, but there’s a veritable CSX trainload of volunteers who make it happen. In short, it’s the community pulling together as a community to launch great events that create great experiences for a great number of people, residents and visitors alike.
We plan to head Uptown and walk around looking at the topiaries. We’ll snap some photos — with the grands, I hope — and, if you don’t tell Chief Brooks, we might even turn it into our own little wine walk. You know, for nostalgia’s sake.
But we will also look forward to September, which promises to be as full of activities as the summer months with both festivals’ main events taking place then. Could wind up being the busiest September we’ve ever experienced, and we don’t even go to all those high school and college football games.
September is an odd month around here. There are some days in that month that are at least as hot as the pavement in July. Still, weather might cool down just enough to make those treks in and out of venues for the Blues Cruise a tad drier. But you know, nothing says the blues like watching those singers, drummers, guitarists and keyboardists wiping their sweaty faces in between songs.
So enjoy your summer, as we will ours, and think of it this way. You get two summers in 2020. All you have to do is attend the festivals and all they have to offer come September. You too, Angelle.