COVID Days have changed all our lives quite a bit.
We are not supposed to go anywhere but home and work. Well, unless we really do need to go somewhere else. Many of us are working from home now, which even after nearly six weeks is taking some adjustment. Unless it’s a dire emergency, no visits to the doctor’s office or hospital.
Right about now I should have scheduled one of those annual visits with Dr. John. No, not the singer-songwriter from New Orleans who died in June of last year. John Ergle. He absolutely loves it when he gets a mention in my column, but with any luck he won’t see this one.
Why is that?
Well, it might be a good thing I haven’t been able to schedule one of those uncomfortable appointments with him. I’m not talking about the part that involves lowering pants at half staff, although that’s certainly not comfortable. No, I’m talking about when they want to draw blood. It’s not the prick that’s uncomfortable; it’s the waiting on the results.
During these COVID Days, people have changed their habits greatly, and that has resulted in evidence of a whole lot of consumption of adult beverages going on. If social media is to be believed. And believe me, it’s true.
I don’t have anything like a Trump 2020 Gold Card, but I’m an official member of a Facebook Virtual Happy Hour group that originated in God’s Country, Eastern Shore of Virginia, where I spent some formative years.
It’s just a fun way for old friends and new friends — it’s gone universal now — to connect. We basically post a photo of our beverage of choice, type a message and share. Folks will “like” or comment and that’s really about it. Honestly, I don’t participate every night, but some in the group are Virtual Happy Hour Warriors. I even saw one post the question “Is it 3 o’clock yet?” Hmmmm.
Still, I’m not sure what the blood work would show, if I were to see Dr. Ergle anytime soon. Would hate to see a big spike in those liver enzymes, you know?
But now that I’ve added a new cocktail to the mix, thanks to the sage advice I heard during a presidential briefing — brief being a misnomer — I’m even more concerned what a physical will uncover. Once I get that tiny UV device I can inject directly, my blood might actually get glowing reviews. Still, the cocktail might prove less than ideal for good health.
Coffee, tea corona or whatever you choose to hoist, cheers!