So, how you doing this fine Sunday?
Did you get dressed and head to church? Planning to head out with the family for a nice brunch in a crowded restaurant? If your church has an early service like mine, you might avoid the crowds those Baptists create at Noon:15.
What? You did not get dressed up and go to church? You say you still did a Zoom Sunday School class in a T-shirt and shorts or whatever you generally wear when shopping? You livestreamed your Sunday service? And brunch will consist of something prepared at home? For the umpteenth time?
Ah, it’s OK. Some are being more adventurous than others, but if you’re not quite ready to surround yourself with a bunch of people who by now might seem like strangers, it’s fine. And if you’re comfortable with venturing out, just do it the right way, please. Don’t test fate so, you know, you don’t test positive. Or cause someone else to test positive.
Now then, what about this past week when the hair and nail salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors reopened? Sure, quite a few headed out for that first haircut in what seemed like eons. Some of you even posted photos, as if you were as proud of your nails or hair as you are about your child making the honor roll. Or that nine-course meal you want everyone to believe you prepared single-handedly.
Now, if you did a tattoo I haven’t seen that posted on social media. Yet. But I’d sure like to see a photo. I’m just betting someone got a tat just to commemorate surviving COVID-19 in the Lakelands. I mean, a T-shirt that reads “I Survived COVID-10 in the Lakelands” would have the same effect and be a little less permanent. After all, the novelty of surviving the novel coronavirus will wear off. Steve Riley, if you make those shirts after reading this, I want a cut.
This past year, around this time of year, I opted for a much shorter haircut than normal. It was about as close to a high and tight as I’ve had since grade school and probably shorter than that current photo associated with the column. Then I got cast in GCT’s production of “A Raisin in the Sun.” We were told not to cut our hair until given the all-clear and specifics on the style. By the way, that was the last live production GCT has been able to put on because the coronavirus descended on us right afterward and shut down theaters.
There was not a tremendous shortening of the hair when all was said and done and it’s been growing ever since. While I thought about letting Wendy use the dog clippers on me — since we don’t have a dog anymore, might as well use them — but then I thought this is my best chance to be the rebellious teen I couldn’t be.
So, I’m letting it go and grow. There are some amazing products out there now, without which my fine straight hair would be hanging all in my face, a problem Jeff Smith had. In college. This one tube of stuff I have is like Quickcrete for the locks. I just brush the wet hair back when I get out of the shower, put a dab of this stuff in my hand, rub the palms together and spread it over the crop. Then I rebrush it real tight. And usually put on a hat. Now the good news is that if I do decide to venture out and go hatless, I can brush the hair out and it mostly stays in position. It’s not windproof, mind you, but not bad.
Oh, and I also decided not to shave. Sure enough, I’ve validated what I’ve known all along because, after all, it’s on the coffee mug on my shelf: Tuesday’s Child is Fair of Face. My face looks like it needs serious help from the crop experts at Clemson Extension. I look in the mirror and the song by Clarence Carter, “Patches,” starts going through my head.
I’m determined, for now at least, to let all this keep on going and see how it plays out. Heck, I’m not a preacher or a lawyer or a banker. I’m not running for office.
Wendy got her hair done Thursday. I told her again that I’m thinking of letting mine go.
For how long, she asked.
I said maybe a year. And then I revised that to say a year after the coronavirus vaccine is successfully launched.
She shrugged her shoulders, turned and said that was up to me. But then I swear she mumbled something that sounded a lot like “Maybe the coronavirus will get you first.”