Year in and year out — and Chris Trainor, Scott J. Bryan and a host of others who have come and gone through these journalistic hallways on Phoenix Street — we get the same question: When will we have Halloween this year?
Now, chances are these folks knew and know that Halloween is always Oct. 31 just as Christmas is always Dec. 25. That’s not the real issue here. It’s just that some people think Halloween should be a weekend-only event. Or — and I’ll fight this moniker to the end — a weekend-only holiday.
Growing up, Halloween was a time to head out in costume and go door-to-door in my neighborhood, be told how cute I was, gather candy and return home well ahead of bedtime. It was not a marathon. It was not a binge night. OK, so there were some contest elements to it with the typical comparison of volume and types of candies collected, but our parents did not map out the excursion like some people plot their yard sale trips, picking out the homes that likely have the best items and whittling it down from there.
Now, it seems, Halloween is nearly an all-night affair, which explains why some parents think it should be conducted on the Friday or Saturday night closest to Oct. 31. With homework tossed aside because it’s the weekend, this would apparently give them more time to hit all the “good” neighborhoods and collect enough candy to last beyond Christmas. And yes, some parents all along are planning to raid that loot.
This year is different. There is good news for those who want Halloween to be a moving target on the calendar because Oct. 31 does fall on a Saturday. Now, however, people are wondering if municipal or county governments might cancel Halloween because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Honestly, it’s easy to see how that question might arise when considering the hordes of cars and people that make Greenwood’s Belle Meade neighborhood look like the Rolling Stones are playing a free concert at Shea Stadium.
So far, the Index-Journal hasn’t heard of any plans to treat Halloween differently than other years, but I do have a couple of suggestions they might deploy:
Place reflecting directional stickers on the roadways leading into, through and out of neighborhoods. You know, sort of like the way the big box stores have designated which way you can travel their aisles.
Be sure families travel together, but remain 6 feet apart from other trick-or-treaters. And homeowners, establish your own foot traffic pattern leading up to and away from your home. Consider setting up at the top of your driveway to avoid a person traffic jam at your front door.
Trick-or-treaters and those dispensing treats can provide hand sanitizer as backup protection.
Last, but not least, wear a mask! Hey, wait. That’s perfect. Whodathunk?Halloween is the perfect activity during a pandemic. Everyone wearing masks, staying physically distant while outdoors and only being in close company with family.