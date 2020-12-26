With both thanks and apologies to lyricist Randy Brooks, and with thoughts of how sadly but likely it is that the holiday season will unwrap more positive COVID-19 cases and deaths, I have recast the lyrics to “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer.”
The pandemic is not humorous by any means, but perhaps this recasting of the song’s lyrics will give some cause for concern about what might have been unleashed this Christmas Season.
Grandma got run over by a virus
She was at our house on Christmas Eve
You can say there’s no such thing as COVID
But me and grandpa finally believe
We thought face masks were just a farce
Didn’t wear them where we’d go
Although she was on medication
And we found her buried deep beneath the snow
Yes we found her Christmas morning
Lying cold upon her back
She had no chance of survival
For it was any oxygen she did lack
Grandma got run over by a virus
She was at our house on Christmas Eve
You can say there’s no such thing as COVID
But me and grandpa finally believe
Now we’re worried about grandpa
He’s not been looking so well
In bed and gasping for some air
He can’t drink beer and play cards with cousin Mel
It’s not Christmas without Grandma
All the family’s dressed in black
And we just can’t help but wonder
Should we have put on a mask
Put on a mask (wear a mask!)
Grandma got run over by a virus
She was at our house on Christmas Eve
You can say there’s no such thing as COVID
But me and grandpa finally believe
Christmas dinner’s on the table
And the pudding made of fig
And the blue and silver candles
That would just have matched the hair on grandma’s wig
I’ve warned all my friends and neighbors
Better watch out for COVID
They should listen to Doc Fauci
And to what the CDC says
Swab’s are a minor ouchy
Grandma got run over by a virus
She was at our house on Christmas Eve
You can say there’s no such thing as COVID
But me and grandpa finally believe
Grandma got run over by a virus
She was at our house on Christmas Eve
You can say there’s no such thing as COVID
But me and grandpa finally believe
Merry COVID-free Christmas ... I hope!