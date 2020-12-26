With both thanks and apologies to lyricist Randy Brooks, and with thoughts of how sadly but likely it is that the holiday season will unwrap more positive COVID-19 cases and deaths, I have recast the lyrics to “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer.”

The pandemic is not humorous by any means, but perhaps this recasting of the song’s lyrics will give some cause for concern about what might have been unleashed this Christmas Season.

Grandma got run over by a virus

She was at our house on Christmas Eve

You can say there’s no such thing as COVID

But me and grandpa finally believe

We thought face masks were just a farce

Didn’t wear them where we’d go

Although she was on medication

And we found her buried deep beneath the snow

Yes we found her Christmas morning

Lying cold upon her back

She had no chance of survival

For it was any oxygen she did lack

Grandma got run over by a virus

She was at our house on Christmas Eve

You can say there’s no such thing as COVID

But me and grandpa finally believe

Now we’re worried about grandpa

He’s not been looking so well

In bed and gasping for some air

He can’t drink beer and play cards with cousin Mel

It’s not Christmas without Grandma

All the family’s dressed in black

And we just can’t help but wonder

Should we have put on a mask

Put on a mask (wear a mask!)

Grandma got run over by a virus

She was at our house on Christmas Eve

You can say there’s no such thing as COVID

But me and grandpa finally believe

Christmas dinner’s on the table

And the pudding made of fig

And the blue and silver candles

That would just have matched the hair on grandma’s wig

I’ve warned all my friends and neighbors

Better watch out for COVID

They should listen to Doc Fauci

And to what the CDC says

Swab’s are a minor ouchy

Grandma got run over by a virus

She was at our house on Christmas Eve

You can say there’s no such thing as COVID

But me and grandpa finally believe

Grandma got run over by a virus

She was at our house on Christmas Eve

You can say there’s no such thing as COVID

But me and grandpa finally believe

Merry COVID-free Christmas ... I hope!

Whiting is executive editor of the Index-Journal. Contact him at 864-943-2522; email rwhiting@indexjournal.com, or follow him on Twitter @IJEDITOR. Views expressed in this column are those of the writer only and do not represent the newspaper’s opinion.