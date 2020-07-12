As you’re reading this, Uptown Greenwood is fairly quiet. It normally is on Sunday mornings, but this weekend would have been different were it not for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Right about now, there might be a large tent still set up and maybe one or two trailers visible as its owners finish packing up and get ready to head out of town. Only the day before, throngs of crowds would have been weaving in between nearly 100 barbecue competition teams and vendors. The day and night before, hundreds of people would be inside an outdoor tent and various venues dotting Uptown to enjoy some talented and energetic musicians.
Friday would have been much the same and Thursday — that’s the new Friday in a pandemic-free world you know — would have been the jump start to a weekend packed with barbecue, brisket, chicken, hash, fresh lemonade, fresh root beer, funnel cakes, guitars, drums, keyboards, harmonicas, maybe a few brass instruments and some down-home bluesy vocals.
Instead, the weekend was relatively quiet. In fact, with Gov. Henry McMaster’s latest “stem the spread” executive order mandating last call for alcohol at 11 p.m., which began last night, it was real quiet.
Now, that’s not to say it would have been real rowdy otherwise because the music generated by what would have been the 20th annual Festival of Discovery and Greenwood Blues Cruise typically wraps up about midnight. And in the evenings during Greenwood’s festival, the competition teams typically hang around their trailers and campers and catch up with other team members.
But the festival had to be postponed. For 19 years it’s been a Greenwood mainstay during the second weekend of July. And yes, year after year it’s a hot weekend. Sometimes it’s accompanied by some fairly wicked popup thunderstorms. Those have helped cool off visitors and competitors alike, but they have also wreaked a bit of havoc when winds kick up and lightning dances.
The memory of an early festival remains vivid. A decent size group of us had gathered under a tent in the grassy area near Mike’s garage and First Citizens Bank. There, the WIYOS were on a slightly elevated platform, the audience sat in chairs dotting the grass. A storm brewed and then it hit. Lightning and rain. Lots of rain. The WIYOS were concerned but undeterred. They simply unplugged and went acoustic while we splash-patted our feet to the music, occasionally wondering if a lightning strike nearby would fry us all and give the WIYOS a new song idea. We survived, as did they.
In May, plans — hopes, really — were to have the festival go as planned this weekend. But it didn’t take too long to realize that would be too risky. COVID-19 cases were going up, not down, and the types of crowds this event draws was just too risky.
The city got a bit of a reprieve, however, when it learned the Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned event had a weekend open up in its schedule. “Why yes, we’ll take it,” city festival planners said, and the July staple moved to Sept. 24-27. For now.
For now? Yes, for now. In case you haven’t noticed and especially if you’re among those who don’t care, cases continue to rise and there’s no guarantee that the summer heat, which is fairly intense right now, will fry the virus. It could spike in the fall, and that could mean no festival and — gasp! — maybe no high school or college football. We’ll see.
But it’s really a shame. I was looking forward to the 20th in 2020, as were a number of folks. Gary Erwin had put together another fantastic lineup of musicians, to include some who would be doing tributes to Greenwood’s legendary Jackson Station. Dang, what happened to that? A couple bought the place and laid out plans for a renaissance of a favorite music and watering hole that I missed out on because I didn’t live here in its heyday.
Lander professor Dan Harrison has a book on Jackson Station coming out in the fall, so it was a perfect tie-in. The book, “Live at Jackson Station: Music, Community, & Tragedy in a Southern Blues Bar,” is available for pre-ordering on — what else? — Amazon.
But it will be, I hope, cool to have musicians performing tributes to the beloved venue. These particular folks have ties to Jackson Station.
Erwin has Steady Rollin’ bob Margolin from North Carolina on the set. He performed in Muddy Waters’ band and now has a trio.
Sweet Betty Journey of Atlanta is another. Erwin said Betty was at Jackson Station the night Gerald Jackson was attacked by a customer.
The Rev. Billy C. Wirtz, originally from Aiken and now living in Florida, claims to have been the first to play at Jackson Station. And the King Bees of North Carolina are also on the tribute lineup. They’ve been part of the Blues Cruise lineup in past years and are said to have quite a few Jackson Station stories they can share.
Mott Suber of The Sensible Pumps is said to have been at Jackson Station the night of Gerald’s attack.
Man, I sure hope September will work out after all. Given all the negative reactions to the governor’s orders and city’s mask mandate, on top of those who simply flat out deny the authenticity of what the medical experts say and suggest we do to prevent the spread of the virus, I shouldn’t keep my hopes too high. Sheesh.