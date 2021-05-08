Maybe I’m just spitballing here, as Col. Nathan Jessep noted in “A Few Good Men,” but I’m betting the economy is spiking a bit leading up to Sunday.
Back when every home had a landline, Ma Bell could report that the highest volume of phone calls fell on this very Sunday.
Back when people bought and mailed greeting cards with gushy messages, more stamps were sold and, of course, more cards were sold. You could probably find a suitable card on Christmas Eve, but don’t you dare wait till the Saturday before this Sunday to get this card.
And don’t wait till today to get that order of flowers.
Retailers will do a booming business, right along with Amazon, and restaurants should also be full as that special woman gets a break from the kitchen — an image that harkens back to a rather sexist image of home life.
Nowadays, cards will be virtual. Well, except for the smart older kids who will yet insist on sending a more personalized card they hope will bring a smile. But some of the traditions will continue. The phone calls might be high volume, but they’ll be done on smartphones or via FaceTime, Alexa Show or another AI device that connects children to mothers.
Social media has already taken off as children young and old post photos of their mothers and share messages of their love and devotion, or what they miss most about a mother that passed.
Mother’s Day is a special day. Thankfully, for so many of us, every day is a sort of Mother’s Day for those mothers who are held in such high regard. They were and are the glue of the family, the nurturers, the caretakers, the ones who often bring balance to families’ lives.
That’s not the case for the child who was abandoned, for the child who came home to a mother who was drunk and passed out on the couch or whose mother often had a drug-induced empty gaze. For them, Mother’s Day evokes memories they’d just as soon forget but cannot because at least once a year, at this time, they are all but impossible to suppress.
Some children whose childhoods were less than ideal have grown up and raised families of their own. They did not follow in their mother’s footsteps; instead, they provided the love and nurturing they did not receive. They rose above the life they were handed and are among parenting’s success stories.
This Mother’s Day, however, will be difficult for too many. They are the mothers who have lost a child, and many of them are among us in the Lakelands.
No parent should have to bury a child, but too many have. Too many mothers have mourned the loss of a child to suicide, to drug overdose, to accidents. They are heartbroken and trying so hard to mend. Every day is or can be a struggle, but that is especially so as they experience their first Mother’s Day without the child they loved and raised.
Those mothers need the love and support of spouses and other children, if they have them, but they also need to be cradled in the love of extended family and friends.
By all means, if you are fortunate enough to have and be near a mother who gave you unconditional love, hug her and shower her with special treatment. But save some of those hugs for another mother you might know who longs for and needs them.