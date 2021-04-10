It’s nice when so many people send you birthday wishes on social media, isn’t it? True, it won’t come close to matching the number of cards you might receive in the mail and it’s not helping Hallmark any, either.
Have you noticed that a number of businesses you interact with are on the birthday greeting kick too? They use email, not social media or the postal service. Some, such as Bruster’s, offer you a deal on your birthday. Some retail outlets even toss a discount your way in an email.
In cleaning out some of the nearly 3,000 emails in my inbox the other day, it occurred to me that two “happy birthday” emails I got contained irony, humor or an attempt at a sick joke. Not sure which, but as a giver of all three I liked them.
I have frequent flyer miles at Montague Eye Center and more recently became a customer of — or am I supposed to say patient of? Anyway, Clemson Eye is where I got cataract surgery and another procedure done this past fall.
Both sent emails that must come through the same service and absolutely must be geared toward the type of patients they have: “We want to wish you a Happy Birthday! Hope you have a wonderful day and we look forward to seeing you soon!”
It’s a wonder they didn’t both have a card to click on that played Johnny Nash’s “I Can See Clearly Now.” Of course, not all their patients can see clearly, at least not now. But clearly, you can see how the message is ironic, humorous or a sick joke, depending on your — er — perspective.
OK, enough about birthdays yet again. If you read last week’s column, then you would vote in the affirmative for another topic. So it appears the eyes have it.
It’s spring, and so it’s only natural that a fresh topic for this time of year would be beer. Right? No? Ben Franklin would have agreed, and that’s good enough for me.
With the arrival of spring comes the pending doom of the bathing suit summer. That could mean beer is a no-no. Or it could mean you’re going to sacrifice taste for one of those low-cal beers that are little more than expensive water in a bottle.
There’s no need to fear, Stone Brewing is here. That’s especially true if you’re an IPA fan. It’s hard to find an IPA that isn’t flying low on the calorie and carb radar. Until now. Stone’s Features & Benefits IPA comes in at only 4% ABV, 95 calories and 2.9 carbs. Oh, and it’s gluten-reduced. Not free, mind you, but reduced. That counts, right? So now you can go from ultra boring to ultra big and bold flavor and still wear that bathing suit. Now if the suit already fits fine, you can always stick with Stone’s Delicious IPA. It lives up to its name. One other thing. The labeling is no accident. That’s all I’ll say about that.
Stone might be known to most as an IPA lover’s brewery, but they don’t mind brewing outside the box. That’s what I discovered with their Dayfall Belgian White.
Stupidly, I told my son-in-law it’s Stone’s answer to Blue Moon. We both agreed, this new release that came out last month is no comparison. The Blue Moon might rise, but Dayfall outshines it. SIL doesn’t even like Blue Moon, but he’s sold on Dayfall. Stone uses Bergamot orange peel and coriander. They tout it as a “refreshing anytime beer” and they are absolutely correct. Out by the pool, indoors, down by the ocean — whatever the occasion, this one complements without being heavy or even too high in the ABV bracket, coming in at 5.5.
Birthdays and bathing suits. No worries, though. Even if I don’t trim down a bit before summer, I’ll not be seen poolside in my birthday suit. That would be enough to send anyone to Montague Eye Center or Clemson Eye.