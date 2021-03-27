Some of you already did it.
Some of you plan to do it but want to wait.
Some of you don’t want to do it because you think it might hurt a little.
Some of you all so badly want to do it, and actually won’t mind a little bit of pain in the process.
Some of you would rather do it more privately while others have no qualms about doing it in the open.
Some of you refuse to do it. Maybe your momma told you it was bad and could lead to you having something you didn’t mean to get, so you’re not taking any chances.
Well, take it from me. You should do it. I did. In fact, I did it a tad early, too. And enjoyed it immensely. I enjoyed it so much that I did it a second time and, as the Foreigner song goes, it feels like the first time.
For me, it was easy and painless. Maybe a little sting, but nothing more. While it did not take much time at all, and while I don’t know how much satisfaction she got, I can tell you I was very satisfied. Both times.
I was fortunate enough to get in what might best be termed a will-call line to get mine. Although I did not technically qualify for the initial rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, I was put on a list, along with others, of people who essentially could show up within about 15 minutes of a call to get the vaccine.
While it might sound as if I and others were figuratively pushing others out of line, that was not and yet is not the case. Facilities dispensing the vaccines are treating the COVID-19 like it’s liquid gold. They don’t want to waste a drop. Sometimes a person scheduled to be in line on a given day cannot make the appointment or opts out. But there sits their dose, all ready to go in the arm, but the arm is a no-show. Thus, the will-call list was born and deployed.
Now, as Gov. Henry McMaster has made the vaccines available to anyone 16 and older, there’s yet a chance the will-call lists will continue, but — and I’m just spitballing here — there might be less of a chance for a payoff by getting on the list as I suspect there will be quite the rush to do it.
If you plan and want to get vaccinated against COVID-19, then by all means get on board with the signup process. You’ll get in, and you’ll be there with a lot of others of all walks, ages and varieties. That’s a good thing. It’s comforting to know you’re in good company.
Phase 1b opened March 8, coincidentally the day I got my second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. I feel fortunate. And I’ve had no side effects.
On Wednesday, anyone 16 and older can sign up. Please do. The more people who get vaccinated, the greater chance we have of pulling off a late spring and summer of festivals, concerts and other activities many of us have greatly missed for more than a year.
It’s satisfying. It’s gratifying. And you won’t regret it later.