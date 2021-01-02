A proposed redesign of the state flag has caused such a flap this past week that were it to gain approval, I fear there would be another battle on South Carolina soil.
A newspaper located in what used to be the state’s capital published a story this week, unfurling what state historians hoped lawmakers in the current state capital would agree on as an acceptable revision and standardization of the flag.
Well, it looks like lawmakers will first have to consider whether a $25 million fine imposed on any single lawmaker who dares to propose the removal of historic monuments is too much, too little or even necessary before they can run a flag vote up the pole because designers have tucked tail and headed back to the drawing board. Figuratively and literally.
What happened?
Chalk it up to 2020, if you wish, but be sure you use a piece of chalk that is Pantone 282 C. Go back to 2018 when lawmakers appointed a Newberry political consultant, Scott Malyerck and a team of historians to produce a historically accurate flag.
Historically accurate? What’s wrong with that flag we see emblazoned on koozies, European-esque oval stickers, T-shirts, Yetis and Yeti knockoffs, bathing suits and keychains? Oh, and also on actual flags.
As the P&C’s Avery Wilks reported in his story, it turns out we have been all over the place with this design. While the crescent — bet you didn’t know that ain’t a moon hanging over the tree — is replicated, there have been too many variations on the tree itself. And most versions cranked out by manufacturers have color issues. Forget 50 shades of gray. This is about 50 shades of blue. Which is sort of ironic, considering it was the blue and the gray that battled over the Palmetto State’s decision to secede, with the North wearing blue and the South decked out in gray.
But South Carolina, it seems, should have been as persnickety about its flag’s shade of blue as Coca-Cola is about its trademark red and white. Color, it turns out, matters.
One might think color would be the major bugaboo in choosing a historically accurate representation of our flag, but there’s more than a major involved. There’s also a colonel. In this case, it’s Col. William Moultrie and his 2nd South Carolina Regiment that fought in that other war, the Revolutionary War. Moultrie probably did not sit down with a color consultant in choosing a uniform color for his soldiers’ uniforms, but Pantone 282 C seems to be what was chosen. Of course, back then it was probably just called indigo.
Blue — or indigo — for the uniforms made sense. You see, speaking of majors, indigo was a major player in the state’s economy for years and Col. Moultrie wouldn’t have had uniforms cranked out by children working in mills in China or Bangladesh.
Anyway, it’s not the shade of blue that has so many people’s faces turning red with anger over the short-lived design.
Mainly, it’s the tree itself. The change was a bit startling. Think of a finely quaffed head of hair on Doris Day versus Phyllis Diller’s hair. OK, you older readers get that one. Picture George Clooney’s hairstyle beside that of Johnny Depp. Or, just look at the picture accompanying this column and you’ll get the idea. The tree on most current flag versions looks to be fairly well manicured, as if it’s a bonsai tree. The more historically accurate one, however, is not so perfect.
In his story, Wilks shared the following reactions to the tree’s new design:
“The flag looks feeble, its wiry fronds resembling Freddy Krueger’s murderous fingers, some claim. Others say it looks like the tree just survived a major hurricane or a lengthy addiction to meth. The palmetto could pass for Charlie Brown’s pathetic Christmas tree, more than a few have commented. Some wondered if it was sketched by a particularly uninspired juvenile.”
Not exactly a good reception, right?
This probably wasn’t the best year to even consider introducing the new design. Post-COVID would be better. There have been memes of the Palmetto State flag in which the fronds of the tree resemble the iconic virus. Perhaps a two-year delay would have been a better plan.
Besides, it’s not like we’re Mississippi, which finally decided it’s time to ditch the old flag for something new, something that doesn’t immediately conjure up visions of “Mississippi Burning.”
Still, I have to wonder about the ones who were so vocally opposed to the new design. Remember, the mission was to create a more historically accurate version of what we know as our state’s flag. It would seem that mission was accomplished.
Are the ones complaining the loudest also among those who say our state’s history is its heritage and who vehemently oppose any efforts to remove offensive Confederate monuments or change the names of buildings that honor the state’s racist past?
I’d bet a blue dollar that’s the case.