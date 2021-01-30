They are a model of efficiency.
And I still suspect there’s some ingredient in their biscuit or the chicken itself that makes the Chick-fil-A lines always so full. If you have not already noticed. And if you haven’t noticed, surely it must mean you’ve been deprived and have yet to be baptized by Chick-fil-A. Seriously.
Along came McDonald’s and other chains, giving birth and rise to the fast-food industry. But it is Chick-fil-A that is the reigning king of fast-food restaurant efficiency, so it was no surprise that when the mayor of Mount Pleasant wanted help in getting COVID-19 vaccination lines moving, he turned not to another government agency but to the local Chick-fil-A manager. When Will Haynie called, store manager Jerry Walkowiak likely responded — and with a big smile — “My pleasure.”
If Self Regional CEO Jim Pfeiffer sees a similar need in dispensing vaccines, he can call on Brian Whitaker. Regulars have long been accustomed to how quickly the traffic flows at the drive-thru Chick-fil-A beside the DQ, especially at breakfast and lunch hours. When Brian took the Greenwood Mall restaurant to a spot in front of the mall, both the dining room and drive-thru were equally efficient.
Then along came the pandemic. And anyone already offering drive-thru restaurant service was ahead of the game. Brian closed his dining room and set up a theme-park styled drive-thru pattern to serve customers. Then, as summer arrived, he provided his employees and customers some shade with temporary sheltering. That rather quickly evolved into a more permanent canopy setup and set the course for drive-thru only at the mall location. If he allowed dine-in, that would have created a traffic jam and killed his otherwise efficient operation. Look for that to stay.
As for me, I’d like to see a combination plan worked out between Self and the two Chick-fil-A restaurants.
“What can I get you, sir?”
“I’ll take a No. 1 combo, with diet lemonade and no ice, and my first vaccine shot.”
“My pleasure, sir. Here’s your shot. Now, just drive around to the window for your food order.”
Of course, there could be a glitch there that would really slow things down. For one, vaccinations are by appointment and it might be hard to mix vax customers in with the regular folks who just want a really good chicken sandwich. And then there’s that 15-minute wait after you get the vaccination, just to be sure you don’t have a reaction or grow wings or something.
I got it! We can still do the combo. Only, Jim needs to get Brian to give him a sweet deal on the sandwiches and then we can satisfy our Chick-fil-A habit while getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
Oh, and speaking of the vaccination, I know there are some folks who refuse to get the vaccination not so much because they’re afraid of needles or because they don’t believe in vaccinations, but rather because they think they’re getting a microchip injected in their bodies. You know, so the government can track them and all that.
Well, first of all I think a microchip would have to be implanted and wouldn’t be administered with a liquid injection. Maybe I’m wrong. I’ve watched enough James Bond flicks to think some things are just too far-fetched.
But long before the pandemic hit, I had thought about going to one of the Humane Society of Greenwood’s microchip clinics. Not for a pet, mind you. We had three dogs, each of which during the course of about four years we had to put down for various reasons. We never did microchip them, but we also never lost them.
No, I was thinking that as I age and as I worry about the prospects of what aging can bring on, a microchip might be a good idea in case I wander off. Of course, Wendy would actually want to find me in that case, but at least she’d have the option.