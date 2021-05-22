Confused at all by new CDC guidelines? By edicts handed down by governors? Especially governors who tout home rule and then try to apply statewide mandates to unmask school-age children? Did Dr. Tony Fauci make you scratch your head as he weighed in on social distancing?
Yeah. Me too. But it’s all good. Or will be.
There are yet times I plan to wear a face mask, despite having had my second dose of the Pfizer vaccine March 8. I got your two weeks out and I’ll raise you two months-plus, bud. The mask, however, will come in handy when around some people. While it might be difficult at times to hide what the eyes are saying, at least I can hide some of my WTH reactions with the mask. It’s also a good way to make some people shy away from you, especially in July and August. In the open air.
The reactions to the mask will be interesting come late June too. You see, that’s when those with concealed weapons permits will be able to openly carry their sidearms. That won’t be a bit alarming, will it? Walking down the street with a full-on gator and a Glock strapped to the side oughta do the trick — especially if you don’t really want to engage with other people.
Then there’s the whole social distancing thing. At one time, Fauci said 3 feet was OK. I think that was after the first vaccination dose, but just to be sure I waited till the second dose. Here again, however, the 6-foot rule will yet apply on some occasions. Surely there are people you know who you don’t want to be within 3 feet of, right? Heck, maybe not even 6 feet. In some cases, I think a 20-foot rule is a good idea.
But back to the open carry law that the governor signed. Are CWP holders going to have to display their permits? And won’t people have to get really close to them to read the expiration date in order to know if someone is legally carrying a Glock in the open? Will they want to get that close? If they’re practicing social distancing because of COVID-19, is it bad form to ask the person with the gun to toss you their permit for verification purposes? And do you then need to use hand sanitizer after inspecting the permit?
How will anyone know who is and who is not legally carrying a gun in the open? Will it be considered if cops ask every gunslinger for their permits?
Here’s a question. If SLED will no longer be able to charge 50 bucks for a CWP that is good for five years, how will it make up the revenue stream? Perhaps it will deem itself the only qualified agency to teach the classes, knock the private instructors out of the way and charge 100 bucks a pop.
The open-carry law has been signed, but plenty of other questions remain. Apparently, even SLED has questions about the law. Guess I better read the thing, but like our tax codes it’s a lot of material to wade through, so I’m inclined to let SLED sort it all out first.
I’m sure it won’t be a bit intimidating when we see people walking down the sidewalk or in the grocery store with a Glock on one side, a trusty S&W revolver on the other. And, as mentioned earlier, better yet with a face mask, ostensibly to ward off COVID-19.
I wonder if someone will crank out a new batch of face masks for me. I need one with the Second Amendment printed in bold letters. Another with that great NRA phrase “I’ll give you my gun when you pry it from my cold, dead hands” would be cool. Or how about “Have mask; will travel?”