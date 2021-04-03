It beats the alternative, so they say, and I’d surely have to agree. But lately it seems I’m more in tune with the aging process. My own, at least.
It’s not that another trip around the sun occurred this week. Those are generally taken in stride. Granted, some tend to knock a person off his stride more than others. Those are the significant milestones that we have been made to think are more significant than others. They usually end in a zero. Or a five. So 63 didn’t and doesn’t seem so significant.
No, it’s not the arrival of another birthday that has brought sharper focus to aging.
It’s looking at pictures and realizing how long ago the children were little tykes, full of innocence and carefree. Now, they are grown and with children of their own. How did that happen? Was it that quick? Yes, at times it feels like fleeting moments, not years.
It’s looking at other pictures from high school and wondering how in hell you thought you looked good in that powderpuff blue tuxedo, only to find some comfort in knowing that, at the time, you were in good company with classmates who would also wind up shaking their heads 40 years later.
It’s discovering that the person who could go into work early, work late and close the local watering hole with coworkers now dozes off before the 10 o’clock news.
It’s getting up on a Saturday morning, ready to tackle the chores only to find out there’s not so much tackle in you any longer. The chores do the tackling now, so you wind up benching yourself earlier in the day’s game than you planned.
It’s seeing the obituaries page carries more names of people you know and learning that those forever young classmates are not at all forever young. They are now forever gone.
It’s spending time with friends who have already retired and realizing your turn is coming soon enough. If you’re fortunate enough to make it that far.
Now, if that sounds as if the aging process isn’t worth the wait, that’s not true at all.
That time spent with friends?
It’s a time to learn that we share many of the same experiences, the same sorrows, the same losses, the same learning experiences wrought by or often taught to our children.
It’s a time to play our own version of “Name That Tune,” knowing that we would hands down beat our kids. We crank the beginning chords and lyrics to songs from albums that also celebrate a milestone year, having been released 50 short years ago. We might not be as quick on the buzzer as the file drawers in our minds open and close quickly in search of that band name that’s peeking out of a file folder, but we eventually shout out “Vanilla Fudge!” and act as if we’ve just won a prize. The prize is, of course, that we still have it. Most of the time.
It’s finding that your parents were right. That music they didn’t like in their prime doesn’t sound so bad after all now — and finding yourself tuning into Sirius XM’s ‘60s on 6 more than ever before.
It’s also finding that the time spent with friends doesn’t involve competition. Who can stay up the longest? Who cares? It means not everyone has to do the same thing each day when shared vacations are involved.
It’s finding that as much as a night on the town might sound inviting — and can still be done, even if it ends earlier than it used to — there’s as much pleasure derived by staying at home and catching something on Netflix.
It’s finding that having grandchildren is a bit like picking back up where you left off when your own children were those little tykes. You might not be able to keep pace with them the way you did your own, but that’s OK. And it’s OK that you learned from your days as a parent because you can make up for things your own kids missed out on while you were too immersed in work and keeping house.
Well, gotta go. The grands are coming over soon for an overnighter. Getting up Sunday morning might be a little harder, but that’s fine.