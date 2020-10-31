Yes, it’s been a rough year. A tough year. People are ready to burn their 2020 calendars and replace them with a 2021 calendar.
You’ve seen the memes. No need for Halloween this year. We’ve had plenty of masks and it’s been scary as hell. Or the one that poses the question, “What if Dec. 31 arrives and 2021 looks over at 2020 and says ‘Hold my beer and watch this?’”
The pandemic and so many thousands of lives lost, businesses closed or nearly done in. Hurricanes that probably made Louisiana residents wonder what God has against them. California wildfires that have consumed people, homes, thousands of acres and vineyards. Protests, shootings, lootings and social unrest. The great Washington divide over ... well, over everything. And the election. Or elections. Oh, the elections. They are just around the bend but have been going on for a while now — also thanks to the pandemic. Tuesday just makes it all official. And the presidential race likely won’t be official for weeks.
Again, it’s been a rough year. Will things get better? Will they get worse? A week can give a little perspective, a reason to be renewed and filled with hope.
Sunshine. Wide beach. Warm waters. The ebb and flow of tides. The rhythmic sound of waves coming ashore. Morning walks to welcome the sunrise, which came without fail. Pipers scurrying across the beach, beaks pecking the sand in search of food. Gulls flocking around shrimp boats to get their share of the catches being hauled in, pelicans dropping from the sky like kamikaze pilots to devour their prey. Starfish dotting the shoreline, brought there by the high tide and rescued by beach walkers. A planetarium brought to life by moonlit nights with planets and constellations extending from the horizon to the heavens as far as the eye can see.
We have survived through the years. This isn’t the first year we’ve endured a pandemic. We’ve survived wars. We have survived depressions and recessions. And we’ve survived elections. Whether you favor four more years of President Trump or hope Biden serves him notice, we have survived administration after administration. Whether you’re in step with Lindsey or wanting Jaime to step up and kick him out, we have survived.
Really, there’s nothing like waves, sand, ocean air, sky, starfish, ancient shells, dogs running on the beach, moms strolling their kids on the beach, bicyclists gliding the shoreline hands-free with a tailwind to take your mind off the here and now and make you realize there here and now eventually becomes the there and then.
And you made it.
We made it.
We will survive.