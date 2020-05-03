Let’s divert our attention from the COVID Days for a bit and focus a little on the Stone Age.
Look, you’re probably being really good and following all the CDC and DHEC guidelines. But these clear skies and warmer weather probably have you itching to enjoy the outdoors. Safely, of course. Likely, you’ve already done just that. You’re probably shopping only when necessary too.
And it is with that in mind that I want to suggest a little something for your shopping list.
We are but two days away from a day everyone — English, Irish, Scotch, Asian and, yes, Hispanic — will celebrate. Yes, Cinco de Mayo is nigh upon us and guess what? Your favorite restaurant might be serving, but will it have room for you? For everyone who wants Mexican cuisine on Tuesday?
Nothing beats a good Cinco de Mayo celebration that includes chips, salsa, a favorite dish, music and, of course, an appropriate beverage. Now for some, that beverage is a margarita. True, it’s a Cinco de Mayo mainstay, but there are beers to be had.
And while it’s hard to beat a tall pour of Dos Equis or, dare it be said, Corona, there are other brews out there that might hit the palate just right.
That’s where we circle back to discussing the Stone Age, only this isn’t a reference to Neanderthals. Not at all. My buddies at Stone Brewing remind me of a great rock band. The hits keep on coming. Stone produces some great IPAs, but they also have come up with a lager that is a solid nod to their southern neighbors.
Stone launched in 1996 in San Diego and has since opened a brewery east of the Mississippi in Richmond, Virginia. It was only fitting that they come up with a brew that complements the meals created only minutes away, across the border.
Thus was born Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager. If you’re a fan of Stone’s brews, you have to try this one, and not just on Wednesday as an excuse to celebrate a holiday.
Remember, the warmer days are essentially here — with the exception of a couple of fall-like days this past week — and you’ll want to reach for a refresher. Poolside, after a day on the links or in the yard, small-group socials at home and in which everyone is physically distant (make them bring their own in that case) just might be the right occasion for a Stone Buenaveza.
Salud! And Que el camino se eleve para encontrarte en tu viaje.