Chris Trainor’s right, you know.
If you’re one of those newspaper readers whose habit is to skip from page to page instead of starting at page 1A and reading each edition as if it’s a book, then stop reading this. Go back and read Chris’ column.
Are you back now? Good. Let’s pick back up where we left off.
Newspaper ink is intoxicating and the cliche — ink gets in your blood — while occasionally literal for a pressman, is figuratively 100 percent true.
Chris’ recollection of that day he walked into this 610 Phoenix St. office 16 years ago this month took me back in time. It was 40 years ago yesterday that I walked into 150 Howard St. in Rocky Mount, North Carolina to join the news staff as a reporter.
The Rocky Mount Evening & Sunday Telegram was very much like the Index-Journal in terms of circulation and staffing size. And while the old building was two stories high, with advertising, newsroom and what was then called the composing room upstairs, the smell of ink from the pressroom downstairs permeated that building.
I was fresh out of college and looking for my first job that summer after graduation when I returned to Rocky Mount from Virginia in search of work. Unlike many graduates, I wasn’t really sure what career path I wanted to take. I was an English lit major and my adviser thought I’d go into teaching like he did.
But I enjoyed reading and writing — mostly writing — and a number of my college buddies had also settled in Rocky Mount following graduation from N.C. Wesleyan College. I knew the newspaper had an opening for a reporter, so I arranged an interview. My experience? Well, I’d been editor of the college paper my senior year. Other than a few copies of that, I had a handful of college course papers I’d written that I shared as proof I should be hired.
I remember Managing Editor Tom Murphy and Publisher Carl Worsley chuckling a bit when I answered their question about how much I hoped to get paid. I came up with a well-padded amount to account for rent, utilities, phone, food, extra food, entertainment and more. They shared what the likely starting pay would be and sent me back to Virginia to think it over.
With a U-Haul packed, an apartment lease signed, I returned to North Carolina and headed up the incredibly steep steps at 150 Howard St. on Aug. 1, 1980.
There, I covered everything from cops and courts to the chamber of commerce, city and town councils, county council, agriculture and whatever else City Editor Millie Buchanan threw my way.
Within a few years, I found myself vying for the role of city editor, which Tom eventually tapped me to do. And then Tom left and Carl moved me into the managing editor’s job. Neither promotion even came close to paying the amount I tossed their way when I first interviewed to be a reporter, but that was OK. I loved what I was doing and, yes, the ink was in my blood by then.
Chris is right.
While not every byline is an award winner or one for the scrapbooks, working at a newspaper affords plenty of opportunities to meet and write about people you’d otherwise read about with someone else’s byline attached. There were the mundane stories begrudgingly banged out on a computer — yes, we had computers back then — and there were those stories that got the adrenaline going.
As managing editor, the editorial page gave me a voice to speak on local topics through editorials and on an array of topics through columns. Honestly, I think that’s the part I enjoy the most even to this day.
The Telegram was owned by what then might have been one of the largest newspaper holding companies in the world at the time, Thomson Newspapers. After turning down a job in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, I remained at the ME’s desk in Rocky Mount until 1990 when a job opened at one of Thomson’s larger papers, the Florence Morning News, where I served in several capacities until again being offered the reins of the editorial pages.
Chris is right.
Much has changed in his 16 years of newspapering, and the changes are even more pronounced at 40 years. It’s more than how computers and other technology have eliminated some jobs and created new or different ones.
Newspapers were hit hard by the growth of the internet and belts began to be tightened even in the 1990s. A belt-tightening in 1999 led to my arrival here. Even though the IJ isn’t owned by one of those mega newspaper companies, we’re not immune to the decline of print circulation and ad revenue.
In the late ‘90s, Thomson divested itself of all its holding, only retaining its flagship publication, Canada’s Toronto Globe & Mail. Today, you need a playbook to keep up with the newspaper companies that have folded or merged. We’re all adjusting, some better than others. We’re having to do things I never thought we would do, such as our decision here to eliminate two days of producing a printed newspaper as a cost-saving measure.
Through it all, though, Chris is right.
I too wouldn’t trade any of it for the world. Like Chris, I’m not sure when this train is going to stop, but I am hoping to ride for a little while longer. Because yes, there are still stories to tell, editorials and columns to write.
I’ve been at this for 40 of Chris Trainor’s 41 years. My train stop is closer around the corner than his. But I do hope he’ll swing by sometime, get off at my stop and visit so we can reflect on our newspaper careers. After all, we are blood brothers.