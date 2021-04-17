Dad was a career Marine, which meant we were a mobile family, mostly in the Old Dominion, Virginia. From Quantico to Virginia Beach, to Alexandria and back to Virginia Beach — with a few other jaunts tossed in that included Beaufort (that’s Byoo-fert, not Bo-fert), Oxford and Thailand — the Corps was a moving experience in more ways than one.
The only set of grandparents living when I came along were my mother’s parents who, by then had taken up residence on the Delmarva (Delaware, Maryland, Virginia) Peninsula, specifically on God’s Eastern Shore of Virginia.
Before he retired as the GM of the Ben Franklin Hotel in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, my grandfather bought an old Shore farmhouse situated on about 28 acres of property along the Occohannock Creek, which was fed by the Chesapeake Bay and was perfectly situated for some of the most magnificent watery sunsets.
With trips between Philly and Concord Wharf, my grandparents turned the old house into a beautiful showpiece home. They didn’t have a John Deere for the yard; instead, a few sheep helped tend the yard while they worked on the house’s interior and exterior. With help, as I recall the story goes, from kids my grandmother paid to knock plaster off the walls, plus some professionals to take care of basic building and remodeling needs.
That house, given the name Concord, was home to me. The apartments and other homes we lived in through Dad’s career were more like temporary stopovers, with one exception. That was a house in Virginia Beach they bought when I was in first grade. Dad got orders for a two-year tour in Thailand during the Vietnam War and the Corps allowed the whole family to go. They rented the Virginia Beach house to FBI agents. When we returned to the States, we eventually returned to that house as Dad’s career allowed.
But my grandparents’ house on the Shore? Yeah, that was where the special Christmases and summers took place. Whenever we visited from Virginia’s western shore we had to join the many other travelers who drove their cars onto a ferry boat that made its way across the Chesapeake Bay and to the Cape Charles region of the Shore. From there, it was a relatively short drive to Concord.
I was just a little tyke at the time, but I have vivid memories of riding the ferry and watching the water churn at its stern. It reminded me of the foam that gathers at the surface of a glass when you pour a Coke — something I could only drink when visiting my grandparents. I don’t really recall how long it took to get from one shore to the other, and finally to their house, but I do recall it was often well past bedtime when we arrived. I no doubt slept part of the way in the car.
Some visionaries determined there had to be a better way to shuttle people back and forth between the shores. Many travelers opted to drive north toward Annapolis and D.C. by first landing on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. And with its pristine environment, the Shore lacked many of the shopping and professional conveniences that Shore residents had to seek across the bay. The ferry service was good, but definitely not too efficient.
A bridge.
Would it be possible to build a miles-long bridge from one shore to the other? The mouth of the Chesapeake Bay is fed by the Atlantic Ocean. It’s a major shipping channel for both sides of Virginia, Maryland and up to Delaware. That would mean the bridge would have to include a tunnel in the shipping channel or include an extremely high span that would be buffeted by high winds during storms.
Yes, a bridge. And not one, but two tunnels to provide throughways for ships. The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel was deemed “One of the Seven Engineering Wonders of the Modern World.” Its 17.6 miles consists of 12 miles of trestle hovering just above the water’s surface, 2 miles of causeway, two bridges that provide throughways for non-commercial vessels, two nearly mile-long tunnels and four manmade islands. The 42-month long project was paid for with the sale of $200 million in revenue bonds.
Thursday was the 57th anniversary of the opening of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel. I was only 6 at the time, but I vividly recall those early days of traveling across the bridge. And the excitement it gave me because it meant I’d get to my grandparents’ home even quicker. Plus, it gave my lungs a good workout as I’d hold my breath all the way through each mile-long tunnel.
Not too many years ago, a parallel system was added to better accommodate the growing amount of northbound and southbound traffic that had long been relegated to single lanes in either direction. That did not include the construction of additional tunnels; instead, the traffic merges at both tunnels. But two tunnels will be added within a few years, making possible two distinct pathways for southbound and northbound travelers.
The original structure remains a remarkable construction feat in my eyes. That it will soon be fully doubled with the addition of tunnels is equally astounding. Perhaps even more astounding is that the entirety of this nearly 60-year-old project has required no local, state or federal tax dollars to accomplish.
More than that, however, the Bay Bridge did more than connect people from one side of the Chesapeake to the other. It connected me to so many wonderful childhood and young adult memories.
It might be time to reconnect with those memories again soon and follow the gull. I’ll probably try to hold my breath the entire length of each tunnel before I arrive on God’s Eastern Shore.