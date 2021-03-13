If a “Family Feud” question were “What does March mean to you?” chances are survey says “March Madness” near the top.
This year we are witnessing the demise of college hoops in the throes of March Madness as COVID-19 weaves through various teams and knocks them out of play. Fortunately, March is also Women’s History Month, and COVID-19 isn’t derailing that.
Rotary Club of Greenwood had as its program earlier this week a celebration of the month that centered on women Rotarians — a term that not too many years ago was an oxymoron. It wasn’t until the nation’s highest court weighed in that women had to be allowed into Rotary. The decision came in May 1987.
Thankfully, that’s not the case any longer. That is, no longer do women have to be allowed Rotary membership, they are sought after for club membership, board and presidential service. And what a good thing that is.
I joined Rotary Club of Greenwood not long after arriving in Greenwood nearly 22 years ago. I had been a member of the West Florence club when I worked at the Morning News. That club was considerably smaller in the 1990s, but already had women members who were not merely part of the eat-and-retreat group. They were active members.
This week’s program celebrated the club’s first member, Nancy Suttlemyre, and women presidents Trish Hartung, Eleanor Teal, Sally Baggett, Claire Kuhl and Angelle LaBorde.
Following the program, a woman member and I shared an email exchange.
“I’ve been saying for years now that if it were not for the women involved, our civic clubs, political positions and much more would suffer greatly,” I wrote.
Her reply: “True. We make everything better. The Lord knew we would when he created us.”
And that led to my saying the whole Adam and Eve garden thing was kind of suspect. “Men are generally the ones who don’t follow directions,” I replied — half seriously, half maybe not so serious. I mean, think about it. Christopher Columbus set out for the shores of India and its spices. He did not stop to ask directions and wound up on the eastern shoreline of what would become America. Despite the error, he decided to label the Native Americans as Indians. Typical male, no?
She fired back: “That’s true, but she probably wouldn’t have eaten the apple if he asked her, but we can get you all to do almost anything.”
Well, that’s true as well.
“That’s why she fed him the apple!” she then wrote.
“But, if in doing so it meant the downfall of we humans, shouldn’t Eve have seen through that snake’s evil plot?” I asked.
“She already saw past him and determined that there was no way man could be perfect, so why not start early,” was the quick reply.
A fun, light-hearted exchange that brings to mind something more serious.
We really should acknowledge and welcome the influence and leadership of so many women worldwide. And women should be respected, a lesson learned for March and every month. A lesson some of our supposed political leadership has yet to learn when they speak of grabbing women by their genitalia and freely grope them.
Whiting is executive editor of the Index-Journal. Contact him at 864-943-2522; email rwhiting@indexjournal.com, or follow him on Twitter @IJEDITOR. Views expressed in this column are those of the writer only and do not represent the newspaper’s opinion.