Haul out the holly
Put up the tree before my spirit falls again
Fill up the stocking
I may be rushing things, but deck the halls again now
For we need a little Christmas
Right this very minute
Candles in the window
Carols at the spinet
Yes, we need a little Christmas
Right this very minute
Hasn’t snowed a single flurry, but Santa dear we’re in a hurry ...
Whether it’s Angela Lansbury’s version or Lucille Ball’s, that song from the musical “Mame” rings all so true as Christmas 2020 nears.
The song, written by Jerry Herman, was performed long, long before the novel coronavirus came to roost, but no doubt it has resonated with many people for many reasons over many Christmases past.
We hold off the urge bang our backs and heads on the rafters to drag out the Christmas decorations until we’re ready to return the fall and Thanksgiving decorations to their rightful place in the same attic. We resisted the urge to start earlier this year. Successfully. Sort of.
I admit it. I was ready to decorate the house this year, and having Black Friday off from work provided the perfect opportunity. I wasn’t about to venture out for any shopping, Wendy had to work and would not be anywhere nearby to hear the occasional cuss word when I banged my head and I could crank the Christmas tunes as loud as I wanted. Inside and outside.
And so it went. After breakfast, I went straight into cleanup mode. Everyone knows you vacuum and dust before you put up decorations, right? But then I got hit with a twinge, a twinge I hadn’t had for a good many years dating back to when I’d be off somewhere around New Year’s Day and Wendy would come home from work to find the living room rearranged. I’m clearly in touch with my decorating side. Or I’m OCD. Or bored. Or all of the above.
OK, so the point is that the living room got slightly rearranged. No small feat for a much older, less sleek me who used to have no problem moving furniture solo. And that was before those sliding pads advertised on TV that show a 95-pound person easily sliding a fully loaded entertainment center the length of a football field.
With that done, it was time to put away all the stuff that made us look like huge Clemson fans and start hauling Christmas out. I should have counted but would estimate no fewer than 30 trips up and down the steps and in and out of the attic. Only hit the back or head about four times, so after 21 years of living there maybe I’m attic adjusted.
There are two lighted trees on the outside, one for the front door and one for the back. There’s a lighted tree on a TV table in the dining room and another on the hearth. It essentially replaces the much larger tree we determined the grands would enjoy far more at their house, which also helped eliminate some of the decorating time. And there are somewhere in the neighborhood of 25 Santas and Father Christmases. One, a Scottish bagpiper Santa, adorns the bar. Another might have to relocate as it seemingly stares at guests who use the half bath.
As the children and grandchildren arrived for leftover Thanksgiving dinner that evening, the finishing touches were done to decorate and light up the yard pole lamp, set up dancing lights on the nearby woods, hang the giant lighted wreath that Wendy thinks makes the house look just a little cheap and stick the lighted candles in the windows.
It worked. I was happy to have Christmas all but done and Wendy was not only pleasantly surprised, but also pleased with the whole setup. Including the rearranged living room.
This past Monday, she accompanied me as I sought out a newer Christmas tree for the office. We’d been away from the IJ offices for the better part of seven months during the pandemic. It seemed we ought to brighten up the place, especially as we witness the case numbers soaring and wonder if we won’t be forced back home in the coming weeks.
But I couldn’t find an appropriate tree. Seems Hobby Lobby had sold out of all but one 4-foot tree by Saturday. I wasn’t going to keep looking and so I resigned myself to the fact that we’d have to make do with my Charlie Brown tree that still plays the famous tune by Linus.
On Wednesday morning, however, as I entered the IJ newsroom I was greeted by a tall and beautifully decorated tree in the middle of the newsroom. Wendy knew that we needed a little Christmas, right this very minute and had planned a shopping trip with our daughter, telling me it was girls’ night out to shop for the grands. Only, what she had done was buy the tree and ornaments that day, then arranged to put it up and decorate it with our daughter after I finally left the office that night. That was so incredibly sweet.
This Christmas is unlike any other. No big, expensive wrapped boxes under a tree. Instead, we gave each other the perfect gifts it seems, knowing that during these COVID Days we really did need a little Christmas, right this very minute, before our spirits fell again.