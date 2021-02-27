Apologies typically are not fun. They’re certainly necessary at times, no matter how difficult. On Friday, I wrote my third front-page apology to date since joining the IJ nearly 22 years ago.
We regularly publish corrections and clarifications prominently on page 2A, but some situations warrant more than a paragraph or two to clear up information or to correct a factual error, such as an incorrect name or dollar amount.
Errors, no matter how seemingly inconsequential they might seem to some, are the bane of any decent journalist’s existence. Writers, whose names are prominently placed in front of their story’s lead paragraph, cringe when they learn they made a mistake or muddied a story’s information.
Editors and publishers alike also cringe because the errors are a reflection on them and their product. We know too well that errors can chip away at a writer’s credibility and, as such, the newspaper’s credibility. Yet, we own up to the errors and strive to correct them quickly — something that I’ll readily admit not all newspapers do and certainly not something you’ll encounter often in broadcast journalism. Well, that is, unless those print and news outlets are facing large lawsuits from, say, makers of voting equipment.
To err is human. To correct is, quite simply, the right thing to do — even, and perhaps especially, when the error is egregious enough that it can nearly irreparably damage the paper’s reputation.
In January 2007, we covered the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting in which it inducts a Hall of Fame nominee as we do each year.
Without belaboring the issue, which remains a sore subject for me but serves as a lesson shared with new writers with great regularity, the reporter got the story wrong. Completely wrong. She somehow picked up on Fred Latham’s last name as he introduced the newest inductee, Sam Tolbert, and assigned it to Tolbert.
The next morning’s paper carried a large headline, “Latham enters Hall,” along with a story and photo, all of which were consistently wrong. Embarrassing? Absolutely. Inexcusable? I’d say yes, especially since the reporter had been given all the necessary information beforehand in order to be able to craft the basics of a story ahead of publication.
My solution was to have the story completely rewritten. It appeared on the next day’s front page in exactly the same location and with the headline “Tolbert enters Hall.” Below it, however, was my first front-page apology column.
It began with this: “We goofed. We goofed in a very big way. And all we can really do is apologize and try to make things right. Sam Tolbert deserves that much. the Greenwood Area Chamber of Commerce and its members deserve that much. You, the readers, deserve that much.”
Painful, but necessary.
And then came July 4, 2019. It had been a violent summer in which shooting deaths seemed to be a near-weekly occurrence. A triple murder in late June was followed by a triple funeral service on July 3, which we covered.
We have covered a number of funerals here, whether they be services for public servants, law officers slain in the line of duty or, in this case, a senseless and tragic funeral that was representative of the season’s terrible violence.
Why? Because coverage, to include photographs, humanizes the violence. These people are not mere numbers in an ongoing spree of violence; they’re mothers, grandmothers, grandchildren. They are our neighbors.
We do not simply show up for these funerals. We seek permission from family first, usually through the funeral home. And that is where all our best intentions crumbled, resulting in the second, and perhaps most painful, apology column.
We did not, as we thought, have the family’s permission to cover the funeral, and most especially the family was distraught by the publishing of photographs on the front page.
In that column, I wrote: “Photographs can be powerful messengers, as has been evident in our coverage of other similar funerals where we were indeed welcomed by family members of victims. We did not and do not ever intend to be intrusive or disrespectful. ... Funeral coverage can and does take an emotional toll on writers and photographers, but they never want to do anything more than honor the victims and reflect for readers the tremendous and tragic impact these deaths have on our entire community.”
We removed the photographs from the online version of the story and improved our policy on how we seek and get permission to cover funerals, to include getting explicit permission to photograph or video the service, and with instructions on any restrictions.
Then this week, with the publication of one of several stories intended to celebrate Black History Month, the innocent but inappropriate use of “Black” in the lead sentence of a story highlighting the experiences of Mamie and Floyd Nicholson tainted an otherwise excellent feature on the couple’s lives.
That, too, was a painful one to write. Since coming to Greenwood, I’ve come to know the Nicholsons well in various capacities, through Floyd’s various political roles and Mamie’s involvement in Self Family Foundation and service with her in civic organizations and on nonprofit boards. They know me, I know them, and they know that there was absolutely no ill-intent in that story. But readers needed to know; thus, the column on Friday’s front page.
As Mamie and a couple of others have noted, however, perhaps something positive will come of the column and the necessary publicity over an unfortunate word choice. We can hope that the issue has sparked conversation within the community and will create a deeper understanding of just how important words — even a single word — can be, and how their use can greatly alter an otherwise good intent.
Here in Greenwood and across the country, what we certainly need is less division and a greater effort toward understanding and finding common ground.
I’ll make no apologies if that does, in fact, occur.