Just a few random thoughts during our COVID-19 days. I’m sure you have plenty of your own.
This whole business of working from home has proven interesting for many of us. If you have been following our staff and occasional reader blog entries on the website, titled “Letters from home,” you know what I mean. If you haven’t, then get ready for Monday’s paper. We’re really on a roll there as we share a few sheets from the blog.
There’s something cozy and familiar about my work office. If you’ve ever visited, you might have a few other descriptions for it. “Busy” is one term that comes to mind for some. They leave feeling a need for ADD meds. Not a vacant spot on a single shelf, hardly a square inch of wall space for additional art.
But there’s also something I’m getting used to while working at home. The lack of routine workspace has me in several rooms. For the first few days, I set up shop in the living room. A coffee table with a hinged half that lifts up makes a nice laptop desk. Two windows let me know there is a world out there, and despite the coronavirus, it doesn’t look too bad.
I have migrated to a room that has for years now doubled as our home office and Wendy’s extra bedroom. She’s hearing things at night that make her head down the hall. Claims I’m snoring. I don’t believe her because I have never heard myself snore.
On Friday, the kitchen table became the workplace. A large kitchen window provided another glimpse of a world that looks OK, even though it really isn’t.
If the pollen will clear, I might even get the screen porch cleaned and ready and be able to make that office space. That would provide a mosquito-free outdoor work zone from heaven.
Did I mention music? Even at work, I tend to play some tunes now and then. But the newsroom can only handle so many songs by the Kingston Trio, especially when “Tom Dooley” is on repeat. There’s a story behind that, but for another day. Maybe. But at home, the music choices are abundant. There’s satellite radio, which already gets plenty of use, but there’s also access to the CD collection, which is also in Wendy’s spare bedroom. And vinyl. That’s what’s next up on the hit parade. A selection of vinyl to play in the background. That’ll mean the home office will have to be in the living room. It’s a simple turntable, so when one side is done playing I have to get that arm up and off the vinyl, then pick another.
All this said, I will have to readily admit that while the new normal isn’t bad in many ways, I do miss the newsroom. Sure, I get to interact with the gang via Microsoft Team. And we usually use the video option. But it’s not the same. Heck, I missed it so much that I went in for about five hours the other day. Just Wanda Rinker and me, holding down the fort until Bob Simmonds arrived to design pages. He wishes he could work from home, too, as does Greg Deal, who designs several days and pulls Saturday reporter duty.
I feel fortunate that technology allows this remote access, but will appreciate the return to the office. Maybe I can replace a few pictures with photos of my window views from home. That’s going to be the hardest part, I think. No windows in the office.