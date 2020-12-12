As the nation witnesses a herd mentality calling for the demise and death of newspapers across America, we see the herd’s wishes being carried out.
Their wishes are not answered based on their rallying cries of “fake news” and “enemy of the people.” Instead, sheer finances are, in most cases, forcing newspaper owners to stop the presses.
Only a matter of a few weeks ago did South Carolina lose several community weekly newspapers whose presses were silenced and whose ink had dried up because of dwindling ad revenue coupled with shrinking circulation. Their closures had nothing to do with any editorial stances or coverage; after all, they were community papers that solely contained local content.
Really, community dailies, such as this 101-year-old newspaper, are not very different from their small town weekly counterparts. While they do carry news from the state, nation and world through their membership in a news wire service and even publish syndicated views from outside columnists, cartoonists and editorial writers, their chief objective is to mirror their community, to share the stories that shape the community they serve.
And as small papers, including some small dailies, find they cannot continue to operate, a similar tale has played out closer to home.
On Dec. 2, Dan and Faye Branyon shared with the Ware Shoals community that that day’s edition would be their last. At least for now, as the headline reads “suspend publication.”
In a straightforward and heartfelt message on the front page, Dan shared that his health issues were what primarily prompted their decision to close up shop.
As Dan wrote, “small town weeklies are, by necessity, small operations.” Dan was the publisher, but he was most assuredly handling more than that, as much as Faye was likely handling more than the bulk of story writing and entering content submitted by residents. A dynamic duo, if you will, doing everything from cleaning to taking out the trash, from handling calls and walk-in customers to keying in classified ads, from selling display ads to spending late hours ensuring the next edition is complete.
Producing a community weekly is less about turning a profit and more about having a passion for the places and people that make up the town you serve and in which you live. Dan and Faye love their town and will continue to do so even as their nearly four-decade chronicling of its life and times ends.
Sure, producing a weekly paper for a town requires money. It requires turning a profit garnered from the sale of subscriptions and individual copies, along with advertising. Imagine how much more of a struggle that has been in Ware Shoals, which thrived for nearly 80 years under Riegel Textile Corporation’s mill until it shut down in the mid-1980s. The town has never fully recovered. Yet, the Branyons persevered in their endeavor to provide a community news source each week, again driven by their love for sharing news of the town they love.
That love has been and remains reciprocated. In his Dec. 2 message to readers, Dan acknowledged friends and family who have helped get The Observer out to readers, more so during his time of failing health. And he thanked “the many readers and friends who have overwhelmed us with cards, letters and other acts of support.”
A particularly poignant part of the message reads: “Ours may not be (the) biggest town around, but it is certainly comprised of folks with the biggest hearts.”
“Most of all, my family and I appreciate your prayers that God’s Will be done in the illness as well as in the plans to deal with it,” he wrote.
Dan’s closing paragraph is a testament not only to his love of Ware Shoals and its people, but also to his faith during this difficult chapter in the couple’s lives:
“Bless each of you and your families in the beauty and innocence of this Christmas season. Most of all, keep in mind we celebrate for a tremendous reason — God is with us. He truly is!”
Godspeed, Dan. Ware Shoals doesn’t owe you and Faye a debt of gratitude. It has obviously already been paid — and continues to be paid.