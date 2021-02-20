How many times have each of us said “I remember where I was when ...” or “I remember exactly what I was wearing when ...”
Our lives shape events, events shape our lives. And events define our lives. We know that.
Feb. 18 was the 20th anniversary of the crash that claimed the life of Dale Earnhardt. Many a year, staffer Greg Deal and I would reflect on that and the impact it had on us here in the newsroom. Another February newsroom memory he and I share and recall vividly was Feb. 1, 2003, when Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated on reentry to Earth.
We all have these moments.
A song comes on the radio and immediately you’re swept back in time to a memory that is as fresh in your mind as the day it occurred.
We know people who can recite the day and year they attended a favorite musician or band’s concerts. Some can yet recite the song list. In order.
The same with sporting events. “It was an unusually chilly summer afternoon when at the stadium ...” “I remember I was wearing jeans and, of all things, my favorite Redskins shirt when the Panthers won ...”
Well before Dec. 31st, people were longing for Jan. 1 and wanting the memory of 2020 to be erased. You might have been one of those people, and I certainly could relate to the sentiment of wanting the year to simply go away.
If you think about it, though, isn’t that sort of what happened? It seems 2020 was just one long, drawn-out bad memory that was essentially defined by one thing — COVID-19.
Nearly all of the months blurred from one into the other. Sure, we had seasons, but those seasons were basically marked and marred by the same thing.
June came and June went. There was no S.C. Festival of Flowers for us to enjoy and, in doing so, have an event to hang certain memories on. July can and went. There was no Festival of Discovery and Greenwood Blues Cruise to hang our memories on.
Week after week, month after month so many events and activities did not occur, meaning we did not build upon the year’s calendar a nice collection of memories.
Even weddings were either called off or drastically altered to comply with CDC guidelines.
The sad truth, of course, is that for far too many the year of the pandemic did include significant dates to be carried forward. Those are dates of extended hospital stays, dates of deaths and dates of funerals, which were also more difficult to endure thanks to social distancing and related health guidelines.
Yes, there were positive memorable moments for some, such as the birth of a new child. But in truth, for so, so many of us, the file drawer for 2020 has few good memories we can single out, that we can hang on a certain day or month.
Maybe that’s why so many people are doing those throwback memory photos on Facebook. And why former classmates are dredging up old school photos. We want to think of better days, even if those days included memories of being beaten up on the school bus.