Most of the news team at the Index-Journal has been gathering and writing stories while bunkered in their homes. That began Wednesday. A few have, out of need, ventured out to gather stories and photos. Yes, at a safe distance and while practicing the recommended health safety measures.
There are some employees who have had to go into the offices at 610 Phoenix St. Not everything is on a cloud server and we certainly can’t run a press remotely. But the few who are yet going to the offices are also adhering to the recommended measures to keep each other safe. Or safer.
A few of us on the writing side have taken to occasional blog posts that you can find on our website under the COVID-19 header. Matt Hensley, assistant editor, came up with the idea and labeled the blog “Letters from Home” because, well, because that’s where we are now nearly 24/7.
Blogging is somewhat therapeutic for us. We reflect on what it is like in this brave new world many of us are in together. Well, sort of together. It’s the new “together” that brings us to each other digitally. FaceTime, Facebook, Twitter, virtual video meetings conducted daily with coworkers is now how we can congregate.
Read Matt’s entry posted Saturday. It might well resonate with many of you who are shuttered at home and no longer enjoying those office atmosphere occasions we probably have all taken for granted. Oh, how we perhaps long for a return to those “Dilbert” and “Office Space” moments.
By the way, the invitation is open to others of you who want to share what this new normal is like while working remotely. Justin Schoenberger did so. You can read his post, written from his Abbeville County home. You might also find it therapeutic. Just be sure to send us your post and a photo via email. Matt or I would be happy to read and, so long as the content is appropriate, post it. You can copy us both, in case one is predisposed, at mhensley@indexjournal.com and rwhiting@indexjournal.com.
There are, I suppose, some advantages to working from home. The commute to work is minimal, but there is a bit of gas savings. We’re not relegated to what we packed for lunch, if we decide that delicious salad just isn’t going to cut it.
As Matt notes in the blog, however, there can be plenty of distractions. And plenty of opportunity, some of us have seen, to not only change our minds about what’s for lunch, but instead eat a little too much too frequently. There was the College Freshman 15, a term to denote the propensity for freshmen to gain 15 pounds their first year because they become a little more sedentary. Expect to see a COVID-19 15 enter our lexicon for those of us working from home.
This new routine is hard to convert into a good routine. In other words, we have to deploy some sensible steps, such as cobbling together as much of a real schedule as possible — something hard to do when news is 24/7 and so fluid. We need to give our eyes a rest from the computer monitor. We need to set up proper workspaces that are conducive to work, functional and, if at all possible, near a window so we can know there is yet a world out there beyond our little worlds.
We are going to keep on doing what we do, what you expect and need us to do. Just differently. And we could use your help. Heck, we could use your support. Send us photos to reflect your new normal. Send us story ideas. We cannot get to all of them as we are a mighty but small crew of writers and editors.
As to the support, read us. Read our stories, read our blog. And where we might falter or fail, be a little more forgiving. Please. These are difficult times. As you should already know, we had to make the hard decision to suspend printing and delivering Saturday and Monday editions beginning April 4. An inconvenience to those of you who only take the actual paper, but we are trying to accommodate you the best we can. That’s why we asked for your email addresses so we can send you PDF images of those days’ papers to read. And even print out, if you have a printer.
I apologize on our paper’s behalf if you are disconnected digitally and have no computer, no email account, no internet service. Maybe a friend or neighbor will make a copy for you. Or, at least, print out the puzzles you want to do. Just try to understand that the lack of ad revenue, which is what we depend on in keeping our doors open, our employees on the payroll, has been affected. We’ve had to find cost-saving measures and suspending days of print and delivery is one of those. Cutting full-time employees’ hours, though painful to do, is another. But it beats layoffs and shutting down. So again, bear with us. Maybe now is the time to give in to the idea that a smartphone or tablet, along with an internet connection, is going to be your new normal.
Take care and be well. We’ll get through this. Maybe we’ll even come through with a new perspective on our lives as individuals and as a community. Maybe we’ll become more humble, even kinder.
Maybe there is a remote chance.