Delta Bob. Bob the Republican.
Bob Bruce, who died Tuesday just a month shy of his 64th birthday, was known by a few names. And, depending on your political leanings, not all names were necessarily complimentary, but he was known far and wide around Greenwood.
Only about a year ago did Bob finally decide to give in and sell his Delta Electronics store that preceded the arrival of Lander’s athletic complex and, well after Timmerman’s U-Haul and the Key West Club moved, seemed an odd fixture in front of the area of the track and softball field. But for some years, Bob maintained his corner of the world, providing high-end audiovisual equipment to residents and business owners alike.
I don’t what year I first met Bob after moving to Greenwood, but it was at his store. Ever since buying my first real stereo system as a college student — for the record, I still miss my JBL L36 wood cabinet speakers — and then being introduced to surround sound while watching “Top Gun” at, of all places, Microwave-Audio World in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, I’ve been fascinated with the world of audio and visual. But not to the point where I know what the hell I’m doing when it comes to setting it up.
At any rate, I did go visit Bob some years back. And drooled. We had some good conversations, especially about his signs. Once in a while, Bob would post something relevant to his business. More often than not, however, it was something political. And a tad to the right, politically. And by a tad to the right, he sometimes made Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity look left of center.
He did not care that his signs, cleverly written as they were, might turn business away. “Aren’t you worried someone might get offended and go somewhere else,” I asked. Can’t write his reply here, but suffice it to say he really did not care. Political correctness or tip-toeing to avoid offending were not his way.
Those many and varied signs were legendary and often made their way onto the pages of the Index-Journal, not because we necessarily agreed with him but because they were often just downright funny. And, again, creative.
If you did not know Bob, I sure hope you read his obituary in Thursday’s newspaper. It told me things I did not even know about him, but wish I had. He could have shared stories about his musical background, guitar skills and having a band that went by the name “Vicious,” but instead Bob lived life forward.
Thanks to Bob, there’s a rather significant collection of music and DVDs by a particular artist on my shelves. It wasn’t quite like the “Top Gun” episode in North Carolina, but one day I went into his store to visit and see what he had in stock. I heard a voice that made me stop in my tracks.
“Who is this?” I asked. Bob told me to go into the listening room because what I was hearing was on a DVD playing on a big screen. And so it goes that there is a rather sizable Diana Krall collection in our home.
I had stopped by Bob’s place during his clearance sale before he locked Delta Electronics for the last time. Yes, I picked up a few items for a friend and myself. We talked about his plans. He wasn’t really completely retiring, so he said. He planned to work out of his home, maybe even set up an outbuilding behind his home for that purpose. We had the pleasure of running into each other in town a few times after that. And yes, it was in places where we were enjoying a social adult beverage.
It’s a real shame that Bob has passed. He deserved some more good times out and about, at the beach or maybe even pulling a new band together.
But two things are true. Again, he lived life forward, and to its fullest. And, as his sister Anna said in a phone conversation Thursday, it was only fitting that Bob the Republican’s obituary ran on the same day when the front page carried the large headline “Acquitted” in reference to President Trump’s impeachment trial.
St. Pete, if you all need a good sound engineer up there to carry the voices of heavenly angels and their harps, Bob’s your man.