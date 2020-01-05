On the Viewpoints page, we have on several occasions, especially as this past year came to a close and another began, encouraged people to be less divisive, act kinder.
Certainly that request was driven as much by the vitriolic comments often dumped on the stories we share on our Facebook page, but it was also based on the national scene. If you don’t know exactly what I’m talking about, bless your heart. And by “bless your heart” I don’t mean it as the Southern genteel way of saying “you poor thing.” No, you’re probably better off than the rest of us and have been blessed not to be pulled down the whirlpool-turned-cesspool.
We’ve also countered the claims that our newspaper is filled with nothing but bad news. Most of you probably are aware of that, having been the subject of or knowing the subject of many a good story that has graced the front page. Others probably know it as well; they just want to complain when the bad news they point to upsets them or, worse, involves them or a relative.
And they’ll likely not notice a new feature we hope to kick off in the coming days. There’s a saying in our business about stealing good ideas. It’s not stealing; it’s flattery.
A reader shared something she saw in another newspaper. It was a package of short letters from readers sharing their experiences with acts of kindness. The letters had nothing to do with the political scene in Washington or even locally. They were not attacks on elected officials for boneheaded laws, new fees, increased taxes. They did not rail against anyone. At all.
The package of letters, appropriately labeled “Random acts of kindness,” was published in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. That ought to catch some readers by surprise, the ones who think nothing good can come from a Yankee newspaper, right?
And so it goes that we are — er — borrowing this idea from our neighbors to the north. The rest, really, is up to you. In fact, it’s especially up to you if you’re among those who complain that all we ever publish is bad news.
We haven’t decided on a home for these letters just yet. They could land on the Viewpoints page or find a home elsewhere. Especially if they become plentiful. The rules are essentially the same as they are for letters to the editor. We need your name, street address, city or town and, of course, a daytime phone number in case we have a question. And keep them at 250 words or fewer. Where to send them? For now, send them to me at rwhiting@indexjournal.com. If this feature takes off, we’ll come up with its own appropriate email address. Oh, and be sure to note in the subject line “random act of kindness.”
Ready. Set. Share.