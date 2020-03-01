All good things come to an end.
Jim Mullen’s no longer with us.
No, he’s not dead! He’s leaving his column-writing days behind with today’s final installment. And that’s sad. In a world so torn up and mired down socially, politically and every other “ally” you can conjure up, Jim’s weekly installments were a breath of fresh air not only to his readers, but also those of us who gladly published him.
He assigned the column the name “The Village Idiot” in reference to a book he authored, which was titled “It Takes a Village Idiot: Complicating the Simple Life.” At some point I recall the column carrying that name on these pages for so many Sundays. I’m not sure when or why that was dropped, but Jim is anything but a village idiot. Of course, that phrase is not exactly PC, so maybe it’s just as well it got dropped.
Jim has written more than 1,000 columns carried in newspapers all across the country, but he’s not giving up writing entirely. In an email exchange we shared, he said he intends to work on some more books. That’s what writers do. They just keep writing, not until they’re out of ink but until they’re out of life. And why not? If rock stars from 50 years ago can keep producing new music and going on tour, surely there’s less a toll on the body for writers.
But we are going to miss Jim’s musings, his perspective on everyday life shared with his wife, Sue. What many of us trudge through in our daily lives, he can embellish upon and find a way to twist and turn along a highway of pure humor.
His columns probably belonged somewhere other than on our Sunday Viewpoints pages, pages that are usually relegated to pondering and posturing pundits weighing in on the state of the union, legislation, elections and the issues du jour. But when I assumed the editorship of this paper, I kept Jim in place. Why? We needed the break from all the other haranguing. Something about the minutiae of everyday life through Jim’s eyes allowed us to breathe a little.
Syndicates can easily replace one conservative or liberal columnist with another, but it’s far more difficult for them to replace someone like Jim Mullens. Or, at least, it’s difficult to replace him with someone of like mind and writing style.
Thanks for the smiles and laughs, Jim. We’ll miss you and know many of our longtime readers will as well. Oh, and give our best to Sue, as well as our condolences. Sounds like she’s going to have to spend even more time with you now.