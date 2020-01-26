First, separate the wheat from the chaff.
Not all journalists are created equal. That’s true of this profession as it is of any other. And while I tire of people lumping all journalists and media outlets into one basket labeled “fake news” and “enemy of the people,” it is rather telling when people who align more left of center join those who align more right of center in paying tribute to a journalist whose passing came Thursday.
Jim Lehrer was 85 when he died. And as quickly as news of his death came, so came the accolades. Genuine accolades, not platitudes. Lehrer was admired and respected by politicians on both sides of the aisle. He was equally admired by journalists and what might best be labeled pseudo-journalists — those who essentially shape the news to fit their particular narratives. You know who they are. Or should.
Here, in what might well be one of America’s most divisive eras, Lehrer stands as a beacon for fairness, transparency, truth, civility. Some journalists have sought and yet seek to emulate Lehrer’s approach to the profession. Others recognize his strength of character and professional integrity as something they should aspire to mirror, but either deliberately or unintentionally fall short by selling out or selling themselves and their audiences out.
It is a testament to the kind of person and professional Jim Lehrer was when the Bret Baiers and Dan Rathers of journalism sing his praises from the same page. And mean it.
Lehrer is likely best known to most readers as a television journalist and anchor on PBS, remembered as the cohost of the “MacNeil/Lehrer NewsHour,” which he shared with Robert MacNeil. He is remembered as the moderator of numerous presidential debates.
But Jim Lehrer’s career did not begin and end with television. It began in newspapering. In its story reporting his death this past week, The New York Times shared this observation:
Lehrer was “a low-key, courtly Texan who worked on Dallas newspapers in the 1960s and began his PBS career in the 1970s, Mr. Lehrer saw himself as ‘a print/word person at heart’ and his program as a kind of newspaper for television, with high regard for balanced and objective reporting. He was an oasis of civility in a news media that thrived on excited headlines, gotcha questions and noisy confrontations.”
But you don’t have to take the word of the Times. Consider these rules Jim Lehrer imposed on himself:
- Do nothing I cannot defend.
- Cover, write and present every story with the care I would want if the story were about me.
- Assume there is at least one other side or version to every story.
- Assume the viewer is as smart and caring and good a person as I am.
- Assume the same about all people on whom I report.
- Assume personal lives are a private matter until a legitimate turn in the story absolutely mandates otherwise.
- Carefully separate opinion and analysis from straight news stories and clearly label everything.
- Do not use anonymous sources or blind quotes except on rare and monumental occasions. No one should be allowed to attack another person anonymously.
- I am not in the entertainment business.
Powerful tenets to live by in a profession that is fraught with agenda-driven purveyors of entertainment and opinion they attempt to disguise as news. Powerful tenets that, admittedly, we at the Index-Journal sometimes fall short of maintaining. We try, but we are fallible, we are human and we are often the starting point for many a graduating journalist who truly aspires to do his or her best.
Not every journalist can be a Jim Lehrer, but his model is certainly one of the best to emulate. Doing so would be the best way to pay tribute to him.