Welcome to the new normal.
Not much fun, is it?
The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 — coronavirus — continues to climb and has come to the Lakelands with the reports of two confirmed cases in Greenwood County, one each in Abbeville and Saluda counties. That is as of Saturday and is certainly subject to change.
What should you do?
First and foremost, follow the guidelines issued by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. You can find helpful and important information on our newspapers COVID-19 page, posted free on our website, indexjournal.com
Wash your hands. Regularly.
Use disinfectant wipes and sprays at home, where you work, on those items and areas you routinely touch. Do it regularly. Frequently.
Keep your distance from other people, not only for your own health, but for theirs. You could be a carrier and transmit to those you encounter.
If you can, work remotely. That’s been strongly advised as a national response.
What are you doing in this new normal?
You’re having to find ways to educate and entertain your children at home. You’re having to reconsider your shopping habits, food preparation, general travel, whether to visit elderly family members.
But what else? What else can you do?
You can find ways to do something for others. This new term, social distancing, does not meet you should only hunker down with a bunker mentality. It simply means use common sense in how you interact in an effort to avoid the spread of coronavirus. Another, perhaps better term, I saw shared is “physical distancing.” In short, do not cease being social creatures, just do so from a distance. We need the social interaction in this day and time, and FaceTime and other methods make doing so even easier than before.
If you can, find ways to help others in need. That includes the elderly, who you can shop for, and those in the service industry whose jobs have been either temporarily halted or, sadly, ended altogether. Unemployment is beginning to soar.
Acts of kindness are needed now more than ever as we continue navigating these troubled waters.
We in the newsroom talked about some of the issues being faced in Greenwood alone. Damian Dominguez, staff writer, shared in a Saturday story the plight of the Pathway House. That’s but one place deeply affected by this virus as it tries to house and keep healthy the homeless it shelters.
Toiletry items are quickly being depleted. Perhaps, as one co-worker said, hotels in town, also affected with low occupancy rates, can afford to donate soaps, shampoos and toilet paper to nonprofit facilities such as Pathway House. The larger chains come to mind in this instance.
Facebook can be a disaster zone, especially when it gets filled with misinformation, but it can also be a good resource for how you, how we all, can determine ways we can truly make a difference during this new normal.
Please, just do your part to help each other get through this. Do not panic. Do not spread misinformation. And, again, be kind.
This might be our new normal, but we’ll get through it. Together.