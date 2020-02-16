Are you tied down by those special occasion dates that Hallmark and jewelry stores foisted upon us? You remember Hallmark, right? It was a card company before it morphed into a sappy TV channel when the internet nearly destroyed the greeting card industry. Oh, and the restaurant industry got into it too. And florists. And ... well, you get the idea.
And yes, this is particularly aimed at one of the most notorious of special occasion days. Presidents’ Day.
What, you thought I was talking about Valentine’s Day? Heck, no. That is a sacred day. You absolutely must buy cards, chocolates, jewelry, meals out and all that other stuff to show your significant other that at least one day a year they matter a great deal. Unless you’re approaching Year 38. Then you get a pass.
At least that’s what I was told. We have not exactly put a moratorium on cards for each other, or even gifts. But there does come a time when it seems kind of silly to act like teenagers or a young married couple. Again, at least that’s what I was told. And then, there it was on Friday morning. While getting ready for work I spied something on my dresser. It was a card on top of a box of those fancy chocolates with the French name. And the card? It violated our “that’s way too expensive for a card” rule.
And what’s up with the candy? Aren’t we trying to go low carb? Aren’t we trying to cut back on bad eats in general? Is it merely coincidence that we bumped up the value of my life insurance policy?
She’s understanding, though, and had no problem with the fact I had no card, no flowers, no fancy earrings or necklaces for her. I’m fortunate in that sense. I did, however, join all those other guys who thought they could get away with a special post on Facebook to share how wonderful their spouse/girlfriend was. It wasn’t as over the top as some of the ones I saw.
You know the ones I’m talking about. They go on and on and on about how wonderful she is and how she looks as young and beautiful as the day they first met. Yeah, like 25 years doesn’t change our appearances. And by our, I mean us too. Us guys, that is.
I don’t talk about the past in terms of years. No, I refer to how many pounds ago something happened. But come on, we age. We go from long, flowing hair to short hair or a receding hairline. We go from form-fitting jeans to jeans filled with stretch material, from the waist through the entire length of the legs. And that’s just the guys.
Anyway, it’s good to be past that must-buy-because-it’s-Valentine’s-Day mode to a more eh-what-do-you-want-for-dinner-mode, with no candlelight needed or expected. Even if she did buy those chocolates and a card that would have cost $5 to mail.
As for Presidents’ Day, rest assured we are not caught up in that one. We won’t be made to feel like we have to buy each other a recliner or side table. No sir. Not us.
Oh, and if you spotted a sizable bruise on my arm it was purely coincidental. It had nothing to do with the fact that I bypassed Valentine’s Day because she said it was OK not to buy her anything.
Hmmm. Maybe a new bed for Presidents’ Day would be a good idea. I got a feeling I’m going to need one just for me.