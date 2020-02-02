Think about some of the changes that have taken place during the past 60 years. Space travel, airlines, automobiles, telecommunication, all that the internet has brought us, robotics in manufacturing — the list is long.
Now, think about the significance of Saturday. It was the 60th anniversary of when four African American college students sat down at a whites-only Woolworth’s lunch counter in Greensboro, North Carolina. They sat there quietly, waiting to be served. They were asked to leave. They were not served and did eventually leave, but they returned the next day and again quietly sat and waited for service.
The quiet protest staged by the “Greensboro Four,” as they became known, grew into a throng of 300 who joined the young men within three days of their initial sit-in. Their sit-in is historic; it is iconic. And they were not alone. Word spread of their brave efforts to protest Jim Crow-era segregation and soon others throughout the South staged similar protests.
It marked a significant point in the civil rights movement.
That year was 1960. Only three years earlier, Lorraine Hansberry wrote her famous stage play, “A Raisin in the Sun.” Hansberry was born into a black family on Chicago’s South Side. Her family was one of the first to move into an all-white neighborhood, which brought threats of violence and legal action. Her father, a real estate broker, fought back. He filed a lawsuit, which he successfully took all the way up to the Supreme Court.
The play is largely based on her family’s experience with racism and segregation as it follows the struggles of the Younger family and what is to be done with the $10,000 in insurance money the family’s patriarch, Walter, left when he died. Walter and Lena Younger’s son, Walter Lee, wants to invest in a liquor store. His sister, Beneatha, wants to attend medical school and become a doctor. Walter Lee’s wife, Ruth, finds out she is pregnant and considers aborting the child as they already have one son, Travis, and their humble apartment is already too small for the family. Beneatha sleeps in the same room with her mother, young Travis sleeps on the couch. Besides, there’s not enough household income for her to justify adding another mouth.
The play takes many twists and turns, with Mama ultimately putting a down payment on a house in an all-white neighborhood. The family is then approached by a representative of that neighborhood’s association who, in an effort to keep the black family out, brings the association’s offer to buy the house at a profit to the family. Hansberry’s play has been performed many times on stages throughout the land. It was also released as a movie in 1961, starring Sidney Poitier, Ruby Dee, Claudia McNeil, Diana Sands and Roy Glenn, and featuring Louis Gossett Jr. in his film debut.
Think about or research events of 60 years ago. Reflect on the “Greensboro Four.” And think about “A Raisin in the Sun.” There might not be a Woolworth’s counter any longer, but do African Americans yet experience discrimination in the service industry? There might not be cross burnings and threats of violence, but do African Americans yet experience housing discrimination?
How far removed are we, really? Despite the passage of 60 years, racism and remnants of our segregated past remain in place. You need only look on Facebook to know this is true. And there is a growing fear that where progress has taken place, divisiveness is being waged again.
On the final weekend of this month, Black History Month, and the first weekend in March, Greenwood Community Theatre will stage its own production of “A Raisin in the Sun.” It would be worth your while to go. It might open your eyes to how far we have come or not come in 60 years. It might make you a little uncomfortable, and that’s OK too. It should stir dialogue — white to white, white to black, black to black. Dialogue is healthy. It is what will enable us to make even greater strides in healing our nation during the next 60 years.