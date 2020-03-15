Syndicated columnist Jim Mullen recently notified newspapers he was hanging up his weekly column. The good news is he intends to knock out a book or two, something likely easier to do without the deadline of a weekly column hovering over the shoulder.
Mullen penned more than 1,000 columns in his career. In the 1970s, there were more than 1,700 newspapers in America, but if you’ve been keeping up with the news about our industry of late, you know that number is dropping nearly faster than the Dow did over fears of a worldwide coronavirus outbreak.
No doubt the decline in newspapers has equated to a decline in subscribers to Mullen’s columns and other features newspapers have routinely carried, but at least that’s not what precipitated his decision. We — the collective “we” in the newspaper business — have been hampered by a declining subscriber base and a decrease in print advertising while overall costs to produce our product have, like anything else, increased.
Newspaper companies that were once fierce competitors have joined hands and cash in an effort to survive. This has resulted in rival community and metro newspapers — the ones that haven’t simply shut down altogether — merging and consolidating their newsrooms. Others that still operate as the only newspaper of record serving their communities have gone beyond trimming fat to save costs. They have wholesale lopped off sections of meat and are serving up a less bountiful meal of news, features and other information.
Newspapers — and those who service newspapers with syndicated materials — ink and newsprint, are in a shared battle that ultimately pits them against each other. Syndicates have and will cut their costs just as newsrooms have done by eliminating some of the syndicated materials they once carried. Some cost-cutting measures began years ago when newspapers trimmed the size of the paper to cut newsprint costs. Newsprint providers responded the only way they could and hiked their rates to make up the losses. Then they merged too. Newspapers have eliminated days of the week in which they even print a product in an effort to stave off declining revenue.
Did the industry do this to itself? To a degree, yes.
A country that was once dotted with independent newspapers fell into corporate ownership, making them answerable to people lining the sides of board room conference tables, answerable to stockholders who demanded higher profit margins.
It only got worse when venture capitalists decided they could enter the world of newspapering. They were not and are not interested in legitimate newsgathering, in real journalism. No, their interest is in seeing how much money they can squeeze out of the newspapers, sell them off and move on to the next profit maker.
The situation might be somewhat better as mega newspaper companies have hunkered down together in survival mode, but even some of them have begun waving the white flag of surrender.
Make no mistake. Family-owned newspapers, such as South Carolina’s Post & Courier, Sumter Item and the Index-Journal, are not immune to what is sweeping the industry nationwide. We are surviving in part because we are not part of the mega-chains or owned by venture capitalists.
But shrinking newsrooms impair the ability of newspapers to do what they did best, which is watchdog journalism. Some newsrooms are guided by clickbait — whatever generates traffic on the website. It doesn’t have to be particularly newsworthy. Think “Entertainment Tonight” or what seems to be trending on social media.
There are the messengers who deride newspapers and even lump their community newspapers into the “left-wing media” category. They would celebrate newspapers that finally call it quits and shut down.
That is, they would celebrate until they realize they have lost their best source of news and information about their communities. Nobody watching and reporting on what elected and appointed officials are doing, how tax dollars are being spent. No more stories that highlight the area’s arts and entertainment choices. No more information on how schools are performing, how they are spending. No more details about what crimes are being committed and where, or what major court cases are being heard. No news on new industries, businesses and industrial accidents. No reporting on potential environmental and health issues.
The decline of newspapers and, as a result, the decline of community journalism being performed, is akin to the arrival of dusk that makes it difficult to see what the public should readily see.
Communities cannot and should not always agree with or even like all they read in their local newspapers, but they should support them as they endeavor to keep the sun shining on what the public needs to know and should want to know. They should not want the sun to set.