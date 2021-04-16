Words of praise, thanks for utility line workers
Building and maintaining the system that powers the lives of millions of people is no easy feat, and not for the faint of heart. I wanted to say a personal thank you to the men and women of Duke Energy, the Greenwood CPW and all other utility interests across the Lakelands.
Whether climbing a 40-foot pole or sky-high in an elevated bucket truck, line workers help return life to normal after storms, accidents and natural disasters. They ensure the electron lifeblood of every community continues to flow no matter the situation.
Line workers served communities, while also persevering through the pandemic of the past year. As essential workers, their heroic efforts provided a crucial service that allowed many of us to stay at home and reduce exposure to COVID-19, while they also kept the power flowing to critical facilities.
We recognize that you often leave your loved ones and the security of your homes to answer our calls for help. We appreciate that sacrifice.
Now, more than ever, your skills and dedication are needed to power the lives of so many.
While the official day of recognition is April 18, line workers are valued and appreciated every day for the outstanding work they do safely and reliably serve our communities. I sincerely thank you, and your families, for being our essential heroes that you are.
THEO LANE
Greenwood