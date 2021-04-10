Where is the sense in health care system?
Where do I turn next? I know this may sound like I’m rambling, but I really don’t know what, where or who to turn to next.
Why should a 27-year-old person with Type 1 diabetes since age 6, who is working hard, paying their own way in the world, paying taxes, paying for their own health insurance and doing everything legally and correctly be hit with a $982 bill for one month for insulin? All while there are people out there not working or even trying to work or pay taxes or even pay for their own health insurance and they get their medicine free. They can sit at home and collect all sorts of benefits that she is paying for in her taxes, but she can’t get help.
Insulin is what keeps her alive; it’s not like she is using illegal drugs. Oh, if it were an illegal drug and she needed Narcan to save her life she could get that free, but not insulin.
People, this is about someone who needs insulin to stay alive. Why in the world can’t she get on Medicaid? It’s not like she isn’t trying to pay her own way in life.
What is wrong with our country when she tries to do the right things and then gets slapped in the face with this?
SANDY SMITH
Greenwood