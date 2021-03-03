Concerning the articles on "Short-lived Victory," published Feb. 20: Who do Rep. Anne Parks, Judge Mary Geiger Lewis and the so-called Planned Parenthood think they are? What ignorance they try to push on us all about what a woman should do with her body. What's wrong with being pure in heart (Matthew 5:8), keeping herself for her husband (1 Corinthians 7:2-4) or to be "fruitful and multiply" (Genesis 1:25)? These are God's words.
Life is a God-given gift. Taking a baby's life, be it embryo or fetal, is murder! God says, "Thou shalt not kill," Exodus 20:13.
Consider the basic equation: 1 male + 1 female = baby. Both are equally responsible. Same in the case of rape or incest. Punish these offenders with jail!
And what's wrong with enforcing child-support? Did God allow a pregnancy? Yes.
Turn to God for guidance.
Look at the foolish statements of Rep. Parks "that she heard from two constituents, 'A woman's right to do with her body what she chooses.'" Are women supposed to ignore the consequences then cry out to kill their child? Next foolish statement, "Men don't have babies; if they did, they might think differently." 1 male + female = baby. Where's the responsibility toward care of the mother-to-be and their baby?
This child would be a blessing and full of love. How about a genius in music, science, evangelizing?
I applaud Gov. Henry McMaster and Rep. John McCravy and all who stand up for right. God bless you.
MARCIA BANKS
Greenwood