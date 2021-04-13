Vaccine much more than a health issue
You asked a series of questions to justify your reasons for a vaccination passport. My answer to most of your questions was yes, I do have/use/employ these things.
What you don’t mention is how often you have to actually use these items. Yes, I have to show my driver’s license if I am pulled over by a police officer or maybe if I buy certain items. Yes, my pets are vaccinated and I will show it at a boarding kennel. Yes, if I go to a concert and they require a clear bag I will use one or not carry anything in with me. I think you can determine the answers to the rest of your examples.
What I do not have to do is show all of these items to anyone that demands them at every store, arena or public facility.
I find it amazing that you cannot publish the names of anyone who has contracted or died of this disease in the paper, because of HIPPA laws, but you want everyone to prove, to anyone that asks, that you have received the COVID vaccine.
If you research this you will find that there are some that should not receive some vaccines. What do you propose for them? Should they have to prove they have an exemption? With all of this you may as well have it tattooed on your arm.
I think your ideas on this are the ridiculous ones.
JEFF PEARCE
Greenwood