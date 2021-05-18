US is a country of laws for a reason
We are a country of laws and we have a legal pathway to citizenship.
Those who feel South Carolina is insensitive need to step up and open their homes and finances to care for these illegals.
The Bible is clear that a man who does not care for his family is worse than an infidel. This applies to mankind from all nations, not just America.
There are thousands of children in our own country who sleep on the streets. Why are you not caring for them?
And after all, the Democrats really want to replace you with illegals so they can be assured of power to rule in a totalitarian fashion.
Got it yet? If you have two brain cells, you should.
FAYE WHITE
Cross Hill