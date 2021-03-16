Thankful for vaccination process
As someone in the 1a group by age, a few days ago I received my second Pfizer novel coronavirus booster vaccination. I am very thankful to many for this health protection. Self Regional Healthcare did a marvelous job in executing the rapid and smoothly run system of inoculations.
Gov. Henry McMaster prudently and calmly steered our state between policies that would have exposed the population to undue danger or would have destroyed our local economy. And unlike the governors of New York (Cuomo), New Jersey (Murphy), California (Newsom), Michigan (Whitmer) and Pennsylvania (Wolf), McMaster did not force nursing homes to admit patients probably still infected with the virus, and thereby avoided the callous consignment of thousands of nursing home residents to their deaths.
My greatest thanks, however, goes to President Donald Trump, whose direction of the breathtakingly successful Operation Warp Speed energized pharmaceutical corporations and cut red tape in order to get multiple effective coronavirus vaccines developed and tested within one year of the virus outbreak.
ROBERT FIGUEIRA
Greenwood