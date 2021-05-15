Thankful for support
Our first Pottery Sale, Earth into Art, was Saturday before Mother’s Day at the Arts Center of Greenwood. There are not enough words to say thank you to our community for your generous support and great patience.
More than 500 people visited the sale to shop for one-of-a-kind, handmade pottery items, make tiles for our community clay project for the soup kitchen, meet area potters, and enjoy snow cones. Joining the Greenwood Area Studio Potters was The Lander University Art Department ceramic students, making the total number of participating potters over 20. We were stunned and surprised by the turn out and promise that next year (mark your calendars for the Saturday before Mother’s Day) we will provide more check out options
LAURA BACHINSKI
Greenwood