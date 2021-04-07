Successful Art Walk speaks well of Greenwood
The Lander University Art Walk on April 1 was a slam dunk.
Many thanks to Jon Holloway and his fellow Lander Art Department members for putting together a wonderful event that showcased the artistic talent Lander students possess. The Uptown area was bustling with activity, people were being COVID-aware, they were shopping and supporting local businesses, listening to music, dancing and having a great time. It just proves “If we build it, they will come!”
Special thanks also to Gibson Hill, Lara Hudson and the city of Greenwood for supporting another opportunity for fun in the Uptown.
Please don’t ever tell me there is nothing to do in this town.
LAURA BACHINSKI
Greenwood