State should welcome children with open arms
So Gov. Henry McMaster says of the children “Don’t send them to South Carolina.”
He should recall (although it was in a different context) the words of Jesus, “suffer the little children to come unto me,” and apply those words here. We all ought to reach down and take the hand of a child.
The Bible often tells us to “love our neighbor.” Recall the story of the Good Samaritan? McMaster and others shudder and walk on the other side.
With the usual precautions, we should welcome these little neighbors to South Carolina. It is at no cost and, in fact, it is a bonanza to the foster homes (three times the usual daily rate).
Whatever happened to Southern hospitality and human decency?
JOHN HOFMAN
McCormick