Says reporting on border issue lacking
In the interest of full disclosure I will tell you I am a conservative Republican. I am fully qualified to write this letter for two reasons. First, I am a combat veteran having served in Vietnam. Second, I am from Arizona now living in Greenwood, with family and friends in Arizona. Some of these friends are ranchers on the border with Mexico.
I continue to be amazed that I have not seen a single article penned by the Associated Press, which is your primary national news source, about the current situation on our southern border. I can tell in speaking with family and friends it is much worse than we are being told. Someone from the AP should have the courage to go see for themselves unless they have no interest in the truth.
My second point, really an expression of outrage, is the $80-plus million being allocated to house immigrants crossing our boarder, some legally and some not, in hotels while at the same time we have thousands of combat veterans living on the streets. All the while you and your ilk call this type of convoluted thought “progressive.” If the current situation were happening in the previous administration you and the AP would be all over it. Shame on you!
LEONARD DAUGHERTY
Greenwood
Editor’s note — This newspaper publishes a variety of AP wire stories on news of the day as space allows. Two of the more recent examples of stories published pertaining to the border crisis were on Page 9A March 29 and Page 10A March 27. Both were written by reporters at border locations.