Says COVID bill more proof we are subjects
The education system in our country has failed and is causing citizens to vote only after listening to lies of left-sided media. And just because you voted for the left, don’t think you are safe; they will come after you eventually. You are their peons and you won’t get a free pass.
Citizens have become “subjects” and this COVID bill is proof. Hard-working Americans who have lost their jobs are being given “crumbs,” while illegals are given the best of the best. And peons, if the powers to be want to use your homes for illegals, you will be put out of your own home.
Question: Do you know why a mouse dies in a mouse trap? He doesn’t know why the cheese is free. Learn from this and don’t be used.
FAYE WHITE
Cross Hill