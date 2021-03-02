It's stated that South Carolina is declared to be one of a few Christian states. Thus, we are called a part of the Bible Belt. At one time, that would seem to be an accurate statement. Now it seems the attire has loosened its grip as we see so much diversity of thought, even within the subject of abortion.
It is commendable that attorneys Mr. McCravy and Mr. Garrett endeavor to help eradicate this fiend in our state. It would be wonderful and pleasing to God if all abortions were completely outlawed. Incest and rape would be no exceptions. Some have a variety of viewpoints on this. I have first-hand knowledge of the former.
As a very young girl and later as a very innocent teenager, I encountered both. No pregnancy was involved; however, if it were, that little life would not have been snuffed out. An embryo is not the woman's body. It has a right to life.
It truly is amazing, the highly intelligent knowledge and so many advances of today still leave us as Stone Age ignorant. For sure, if our leader of this nation does not recant on this abortion issue as he has proposed, there will be a river of innocents' blood he will have to cross in the hereafter.
I can only say may God have mercy on America.
MYRTLE BOYD
Ninety Six